About 10 minutes into this programme, it mentions the first types of home shopping before the advent of the internet, namely ordering pizza via teletext and Videotex. How could someone order pizza via teletext if it's only a one way system? I have often wondered why TV's weren't hooked up to the telephone lines in the days of analogue TV to make teletext interactive and thus more attractive to advertisers and shops for ordering a brochure or the goods on offer themselves.

2 DAYS AGO