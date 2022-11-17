Read full article on original website
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Two men arrested for stolen vehicles, warrant for their arrest
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were led on an foot chase last month following a call of a suspicious vehicle, and the two men arrested in that incident are on the run once again. Bernalillo county sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the south valley back in October after receiving a report of a suspicious […]
Santa Fe police searching for man suspected of robbing Panera Bread with gun
Santa Fe Police asks anyone with information to call Senior Officer Alejandro Arroyo at 505-603-1487 or 505-955-5294.
Albuquerque police investigating after woman found dead in alley
NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim
New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
Albuquerque family warns of backyard lurker spotted in surveillance footage
A couple called police when they noticed a man had been in their backyard.
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide
Club Q: Witness describes seeing ‘bodies on the ground’
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses to the Club Q shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, are coming forward and sharing their stories. Joshua Thurman, who was inside Club Q during the shooting, spoke to FOX21 News and said at first, people inside thought the shots were just part of the club’s music. “I was on the […]
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family
New Mexico State Police: 19-year-old dead after ‘altercation’ on UNM campus
New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Albuquerque.
Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital. New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu confirmed Sunday that “one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM campus. “We also know that another person has lost their life following that altercation... Some of our athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete,” Arvizu added in a letter to students, parents, employees, alumni and fans. “NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.”
Roswell man sentenced to prison for killing wife
A man was sentenced to prison for a murder conviction.
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has arrested murder suspect Brian Chee. 31-year-old Chee is accused in the November 8 killing of Kelvin Willie near 2nd St. and Arvada Ave. Chee allegedly severely beat Willie on a sidewalk along 2nd St. over the course of 40 minutes. Police say Willie called 911 to […]
Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm
A man has been sentenced for crimes that took place last December.
19-year-old shot and killed at University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A 19-year-old has died after being shot on the main campus of the University of New Mexico early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., two men—one 19 years old and the other 21 years old—got into a fight, according New Mexico State Police. During the altercation, both people were shot.
Man, woman wanted for stealing credit cards, using them to shop in Santa Fe stores
If anyone recognizes either suspect, the sheriff's department said they are accepting tips.
Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan
Albuquerque officials on lookout for suspect in armed bank robbery
If you have a tip to submit, call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP.
Fatal pedestrian crash causes closures in westside Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. APD said the incident happened in the area of Coors Blvd. and Iliff Rd. Police alleged a person was crossing Coors when they were hit by a vehicle. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene, and the pedestrian was declared dead. The […]
