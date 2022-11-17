Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Will Minnesota’s $12B budget surplus hold up?
Minnesota has a *projected* 12-billion-dollar budget surplus which the 2022 legislature couldn’t decide how to use — but the question is, how much of it will still be there when lawmakers get a new economic forecast in a few weeks? Clark Goldenrod with the Minnesota Budget Project says the 7-or-so billion in the current two-year budget cycle is fairly sure — but much less certain is the forecast five-billion-dollar surplus for the following two years:
redlakenationnews.com
Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
kelo.com
Minnesota’s bragging rights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
Bundle Up! NOAA Updates Minnesota’s Winter Outlook
According to NOAA, the likelihood that Minnesota will experience a good old fashioned winter has increased. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the parent organization of the National Weather Service, and issues seasonal climate outlooks -- the latest for winter 2022-2023 covering the months of December, January, and February.
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
boreal.org
DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota
The northern snakehead fish can survive in water with low oxygen levels, allowing it to outcompete some native fish species. Photo: Courtesy USGS. The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to...
New Minnesota One-Time $1,000 Check Proposal: Are You Any Closer To Getting The Payment?
The recent midterms will mean a lot of changes. A new leader could throw out some proposals which were under discussion. What would be the result? Residents will have to wait for new legislatures to get more state rebates and relief checks.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
blandinonbroadband.org
According to new FCC map Minnesota has ubiquitous broadband at 25/3 – hmm
I have good news and bad news. According to new FCC map, Minnesota has ubiquitous broadband at speeds of 25 Mbps down and 3 Mbps up. It’s good news if it’s true. It’s bad news if it’s not true and we lose out on federal broadband funding because the maps were wrong. According to maps from the Office of Broadband Development, the FCC maps are wrong. The areas shown in pink in the map below (on the right) do not have broadband at 25/3.
KEYC
Minnesota AG shuts down fraudulent debt relief company
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announces it has shut down a fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company that was taking advantage of customers for their money. Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has obtained a settlement with Express Enrollment, LLC, which conducts business as SLFD...
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
FOX 21 Online
Deer Vehicle Crash Study
MINNESOTA — Deer crashes are very common in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. What can be done to help decrease the number of deer vehicle crashes is the subject of a study sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. There are about 4,000 deer vehicle crashes reported each year in...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in...
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
boreal.org
Deer harvest totals collapse in parts of the region
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 16, 2022. Deer hunters across the North Country are reporting seeing fewer deer and hearing fewer shots than at any time in recent memory, and that perception is bolstered by some of the lowest deer registrations in years in the region through the second weekend of the regular firearms deer season in northeastern Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
Minnesotans with disabilities say state laws restrict financial freedom
MINNEAPOLIS - Imagine going to school, getting a professional degree, then not being able to use that degree because it actually pays too much money. That's what some Minnesotans with physical disabilities say is their reality. To understand their stories, you have to understand how they began."I have spinal muscular atrophy, type two," A.J. Kreig said. "I've been in a wheelchair since I was 4." "So I have spinal muscular atrophy," Damon Leivestad said. "I walked until I was about 10 years old and then transitioned to a manual wheelchair. It gets the job done." Leivestad studied mechanical engineering. He...
