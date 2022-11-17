Read full article on original website
Related
2022 World Cup: Highlights and best moments from USA vs. Wales
The USMNT's first World Cup match in 3,065 days ended in a draw. Here's how it all went down.
FOX Sports
Karim Benzema injury: France remains optimistic about World Cup 2022
DOHA, Qatar - France head coach Didier Deschamps has vowed his squad will mount a stout defense of its World Cup title, despite the "sad" loss of star forward Karim Benzema through injury. Benzema, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner after being voted the world’s best player in 2021-22, was ruled...
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'This is England manager Gareth Southgate's moment to deliver'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. This World Cup is Gareth Southgate's moment - it's the...
Soccer-Southgate lauds England goal feast but wants more focus at the back
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - England coach Gareth Southgate praised his players for their attacking verve in a 6-2 thrashing of Iranon Monday as they launched their World Cup campaign but warned they had to improve defensively against the United States on Friday.
Gates Foundation pledges $7 billion for Africa as Ukraine war diverts donor cash
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Thursday it was committing $7 billion to Africa over the next four years, as Bill Gates warned that the Ukraine crisis was reducing the amount of aid flowing to the continent.
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Despite taking a first half lead, Manchester United were forced to dig deep and come from behind with two late goals to win a thriller at the Emirates Stadium
SB Nation
Everton vs Celtic: The Opposition View | Blues battle the Bhoys in Sydney
While Everton did not finish the first part of this disjointed season very well - with three consecutive losses to the likes of Leicester City and Bournemouth to close out November - they do now have time to further develop their talents and chemistry, while resting up some injuries too. Frank and company are heading down to Sydney, Australia, to take part in the Sydney Super Cup clash against reigning Scottish champions Celtic.
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
Migrants spend years trying to get to Melilla, Spain — an enclave city on the African continent. It's a perilous journey that led to dozens of deaths in June.
USMNT duo Dest and McKennie declare themselves fit ahead of World Cup opener
With two days to go until the World Cup kicks off, U.S. national team duo Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie both declared themselves fit at a press conference on Saturday. Dest has been battling adductor fatigue, but was able to make a cameo off the bench for A.C. Milan last weekend after missing three straight games. The right back had, however, been spotted doing individual training this week, raising some concerns he may not be ready for Monday’s game against Wales. McKennie, meanwhile, suffered a muscle strain with Juventus in late October and hasn’t played since. But both players, who figure to be a...
Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
"I know you're gonna play your hearts out," President Joe Biden told the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team over the phone on Sunday, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup President Joe Biden is sending his support to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In an Instagram video shared by Biden and USMNT on Sunday, Biden, 80, can be seen calling in from the White House to speak with the coach and players, who are gearing up for their first World Cup match in...
Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums. The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government’s actions and a wide range of other topics. “Today I feel Qatari,” Infantino said Saturday at the start of his first news conference of the World Cup. “Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker.” Infantino later shot back at one reporter who noticed he left women out of his unusual declaration.
Australia retain Women’s Rugby League World Cup after thrashing New Zealand
The Jillaroos demolished the Kiwi Ferns, winning 54-4 with Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Kennedy Cherrington each scoring two tries
CBS Sports
World Cup newsletter: Infantino's bizarre FIFA speech, plus our final predictions ahead of Qatar 2022 opener
Today I feel excited. I feel conflicted. I feel 90% made of caffeine. And that's because the World Cup is less than 24 hours away. This is the Golazo Starting XI, and if that opening line confused you, just imagine how everybody felt listening to FIFA president Gianni Infantino deliver an infinitely more bizarre version of it.
BBC
Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?
Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Nottingham Forest
LFCTR are reviewing the season so far of every Premier League team from a fan point of view. This is the Nottingham Forest review with DoreOnTour creator and Forest fan Mr Dore.
Report Links Ikea to Forced Labor
Ikea has drawn criticism in European media for allegedly buying from wood suppliers who use forced prison labor in Belarus. According to an investigation by Disclose, a nonprofit news outlet in France, at least 10 Belarusian suppliers to Ikea had links to penal colonies over the last decade. Belarus, which is sometimes referred to as “Europe’s last dictatorship,” is ruled by an autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko. Under his rule, which began in 1994, the country has been criticized for human rights violations, including those against detainees at its prisons. Belarus is one of the largest producers of affordable timber in Europe, exporting...
Ireland 13-10 Australia: Autumn Nations Series – as it happened
Ross Byrne’s late penalty settled a tight match in Ireland’s favour in Dublin after Bundee Aki came off the bench to score a try
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic target former Arsenal defender for vacant manager role
Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure is now the favoured candidate of the Wigan Athletic board to become the club's new manager, BBC Radio Manchester reports. Toure's younger brother, Yaya, had already ruled himself out of contention for the post. Kolo, 41, has completed his pro-license and has worked under Brendan...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hearts, Van Bronckhorst, Doak, Kobayashi, Hack, Raskin, Lee
Vissel Kobe centre-back Yuki Kobayashi will join Celtic in January, according to Japanese outlet Next, with the 22-year-old's contract in the J-League now expired following the conclusion of the 2022 league season and an unnamed executive saying: "It's hard to keep him now." (Daily Record) Arminia Bielefeld striker Robin Hack,...
BBC
Australia v England: Steve Smith 'chilled' about captaincy after Josh Hazlewood leads second ODI
Steve Smith says he is "chilled" about the Australia captaincy after Josh Hazlewood stepped in for Pat Cummins for the second one-day international. Smith's classy 94 against England helped Australia complete a 2-0 series win, with Cummins rested in Sydney. The batter was relieved of the captaincy after the ball-tampering...
Comments / 0