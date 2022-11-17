With two days to go until the World Cup kicks off, U.S. national team duo Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie both declared themselves fit at a press conference on Saturday. Dest has been battling adductor fatigue, but was able to make a cameo off the bench for A.C. Milan last weekend after missing three straight games. The right back had, however, been spotted doing individual training this week, raising some concerns he may not be ready for Monday’s game against Wales. McKennie, meanwhile, suffered a muscle strain with Juventus in late October and hasn’t played since. But both players, who figure to be a...

2 DAYS AGO