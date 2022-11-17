ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man arrested after standoff in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody, police said. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street to...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Channel

Mayden's 2 TDs to Shaw help SDSU beat New Mexico 34-10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes to Mekhi Shaw, Kenan Christon scored on a 49-yard run and San Diego State beat New Mexico 34-10 Friday night. Mayden finished 15-of-25 passing for 280 yards, Shaw had six receptions for 120 yards and Christon added 102 yards...
SAN DIEGO, CA

