Los Angeles, CA

Possible Suspect Related to ‘Follow Home’ Robberies Taken into Custody

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Mid-City, Los Angeles, CA: At approximately 4:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division officers with support from SWAT took a possible follow home robbery suspect into custody.

Zak Holman / KNN

The suspect was taken into custody at an apartment building located in the 2000 block of South Ridgeley Drive in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

SWAT officers were able to call the suspect out and placed the single male into custody without incident.

Detectives were at the scene collecting evidence and forensic data from the apartment.

There was a warrant served at the location associated with the follow home robberies, according to LAPD.

This report will be updated as soon as more information is made available by LAPD.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

