State College, PA

Penn State tops Furman in Charleston Classic opener; Hokies up next

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

After starting the season with three wins at home, Penn State improved to 4-0 with a victory over Furman in the opening game of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina. Penn State’s 73-68 win was highlighted by 20-point games from Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy as Penn State seized control in the first half and held off a second-half rally by the Paladins.

Furman’s big scoring threat, Mike Bothwell, got his scoring in as expected. Bothwell scored a game-high 26 points for Furman, and Tyrese Hughley contributed 15 points off the bench for the Paladins. But Penn State’s balanced scoring attack by Pickett and Lundy helped give Penn State the edge, and Myles Dread adding nine points off the Penn State bench helped, with all of the scoring coming by way of three three-point shots.

Penn State once again hit double-digits for made three-pointers with 11, but Furman did win the battle on the glass by out-rebounding Penn State 40-32, which included a 14-7 advantage with offensive rebounds.

Camren Wynter had seven points and three rebounds and three assists. Andrew Funk was 2-of-8 on his three-point attempts.

Penn State will face Virginia Tech in the second round of the Charleston Classic on Friday. The Nittany Lions and Hokies will kick off the Friday schedule of the tournament at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Virginia Tech defeated Old Dominion in the second game of the day on Thursday following Penn State’s win.

Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) is introduced prior to a game against the Furman Paladins at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Seth Lundy (1) is introduced prior to the start of a game against the Furman Paladins at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY

Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry gestures to his team in the first half against the Furman Paladins at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins guard Mike Bothwell (3) shoots the ball over a Penn State Nittany Lions guard Seth Lundy (1) in the first half at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Camren Wynter (11) grabs a rebound in the second half against the Furman Paladins at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins guard Marcus Foster (5) gets a rebound in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Seth Lundy (1) guards the ball against Furman Paladins forward Tyrese Hughey (15) in the second half at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Seth Lundy (1) dribbles the ball in the second half against Furman Paladins guard JP Pegues (1) at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) blocks the shot of Penn State Nittany Lions forward Kebba Njie (3) in the second half at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Full 2022 Charleston Classic bracket and schedule

247Sports

WR Ejani Shakir decommits from Penn State

Long-time Penn State commit Ejani Shakir is back on the market after the Atco (N.J.) Winslow receiver announced he decommitted. "First, I would like to thank Penn State, coach [James] Franklin, coach [Taylor Stubblefield] and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing University," Shakir tweeted Sunday night. "I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

Michigan State at Penn State kickoff time announced

There’s a game time set for Michigan State’s regular-season finale. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday, Nov. 26 and that game will kick off at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Saturday night. That...
EAST LANSING, MI
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: And Here’s to you, Mr. James Franklin

It didn’t break any records. There wasn’t a big ceremony on the field after. It didn’t happen before a packed Beaver Stadium against a big-time opponent. Instead, it happened at Rutgers, which isn’t big time. Like, at all. No, people won’t remember James Franklin’s 100th win...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Wrestling Lands Commitments From Two Former Cornell Recruits

Death, taxes, and Penn State wrestling constantly getting better. Two former Cornell recruits — brothers Erik and Mason Gibson — announced their commitment to Cael Sanderson’s program on Saturday. Erik, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Big Red last December, never actually wrestled with Cornell and will now take his talents to Happy Valley.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

