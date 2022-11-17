Penn State tops Furman in Charleston Classic opener; Hokies up next

After starting the season with three wins at home, Penn State improved to 4-0 with a victory over Furman in the opening game of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina. Penn State’s 73-68 win was highlighted by 20-point games from Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy as Penn State seized control in the first half and held off a second-half rally by the Paladins.

Furman’s big scoring threat, Mike Bothwell, got his scoring in as expected. Bothwell scored a game-high 26 points for Furman, and Tyrese Hughley contributed 15 points off the bench for the Paladins. But Penn State’s balanced scoring attack by Pickett and Lundy helped give Penn State the edge, and Myles Dread adding nine points off the Penn State bench helped, with all of the scoring coming by way of three three-point shots.

Penn State once again hit double-digits for made three-pointers with 11, but Furman did win the battle on the glass by out-rebounding Penn State 40-32, which included a 14-7 advantage with offensive rebounds.

Camren Wynter had seven points and three rebounds and three assists. Andrew Funk was 2-of-8 on his three-point attempts.

Penn State will face Virginia Tech in the second round of the Charleston Classic on Friday. The Nittany Lions and Hokies will kick off the Friday schedule of the tournament at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Virginia Tech defeated Old Dominion in the second game of the day on Thursday following Penn State’s win.

