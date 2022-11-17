Texas Rangers To Host 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Rob Manfred announced Thursday that Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, will host the 2024 All-Star Game. The Seattle Mariners are set to host in 2023.

The All-Star Game is heading to the Lone Star State.

Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed Thursday that Major League Baseball has awarded the 2024 exhibition, as well as that week’s events, to the Texas Rangers and their ballpark, Globe Life Field. The Rangers have called the retractable roof stadium, located in Arlington, their home since 2020 when it opened.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week,” Manfred said in a press release. “The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as [a] terrific host for the 2020 postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage.”

The 2024 All-Star Game will be the 94 th Midsummer Classic in MLB history and will be played on Tuesday, July 16. The Ballpark in Arlington, the Rangers’ old home, hosted the All-Star Game in 1995. The National League won that year, 3-2.

Before Texas hosts again, the 2023 All-Star Game is slated for the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park on July 11 this coming year. While that game is still several months away, the Rangers are already looking forward to their chance to host baseball’s brightest stars.

“The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game,” said majority owner and managing partner Ray Davis. “With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic.”

Added Arlington Mayor Jim Ross: “We look forward to welcoming the most talented baseball players to show off their skills in one of the best stadiums in the country.”