WSET
'41% increase:' Health community offers safety tips amid surge in flu, respiratory cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia healthcare community is encouraging Virginians who haven’t done so to get vaccinated against the flu, get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19, and take personal health and safety precautions as we enter what could be a particularly intense flu and respiratory illness season.
WSET
Miyares urges DEA to extend telehealth flexibilities for opioid use disorder treatment
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares is joining 44 other attorneys general to urge the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend telehealth flexibilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment. Miyares said buprenorphine is one of three medications...
WSET
2000+ acres burned in Virginia since start of wildfire season, how to prevent it
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Since the start of the wildfire season, the Virginia Department of Forestry said wildfires have burned more than 2,000 acres in Virginia. The department is encouraging folks to be smart when they burn to avoid any holiday tragedies. The following are debris-burning tips from VDOF:
WSET
DMV urges the public to renew their vehicle registration online
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is urging the public to skip the line this fall and winter and renew vehicle registrations online instead. According to the DMV, each month, an average of 37,000 customers visit a DMV customer service center in person to...
WSET
2 dead after suffering cardiac events trying to clear snow in heavy NY snowstorm
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Two people have died in New York in connection to the snowstorm that has dumped snow across western and northern parts of the state at a rapid pace, officials said Friday. Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said two males died after suffering a cardiac...
WSET
Youngkin unveils 'Make Virginia Home' plan, promotes attainable & affordable housing
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference on Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his “Make Virginia Home” Plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing...
WSET
Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling
(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
WSET
Breezy and chilly temperatures to round out the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. ( WSET) — We are waking up chilly and breezy this morning. The winds fade through the day somewhat, but the temperatures don't rise too much, we're also dry as we head through the afternoon. Sunday brings more sunshine. It's still somewhat breezy and it's still very...
