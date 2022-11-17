ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miyares urges DEA to extend telehealth flexibilities for opioid use disorder treatment

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares is joining 44 other attorneys general to urge the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend telehealth flexibilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment. Miyares said buprenorphine is one of three medications...
DMV urges the public to renew their vehicle registration online

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is urging the public to skip the line this fall and winter and renew vehicle registrations online instead. According to the DMV, each month, an average of 37,000 customers visit a DMV customer service center in person to...
Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling

(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
Breezy and chilly temperatures to round out the weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. ( WSET) — We are waking up chilly and breezy this morning. The winds fade through the day somewhat, but the temperatures don't rise too much, we're also dry as we head through the afternoon. Sunday brings more sunshine. It's still somewhat breezy and it's still very...
