Greensboro, NC

Crash with injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvIJ3_0jEwbfCu00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Market Street are closed following a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The closure was in effect for all lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Drive to Norwalk Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mXGG_0jEwbfCu00
The closed section of West Market Street (Google Maps)

All lanes were reopened at around 6:50 p.m.

Interstate 40 crash shuts down lane near West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

There is no word on the severity of anyone’s injuries in relation to the crash.

There is no further information available at this time.

FOX8 News

