Crash with injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Market Street are closed following a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
The closure was in effect for all lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Drive to Norwalk Street.
All lanes were reopened at around 6:50 p.m.
There is no word on the severity of anyone’s injuries in relation to the crash.
