Crash with injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Market Street are closed following a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The closure was in effect for all lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Drive to Norwalk Street.

The closed section of West Market Street (Google Maps)

All lanes were reopened at around 6:50 p.m.

There is no word on the severity of anyone’s injuries in relation to the crash.

There is no further information available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.