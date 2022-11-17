Read full article on original website
‘We're Alive and Kicking': CEO of Banking App Dave Wants to Dispel Doubts After This Year's 97% Stock Plunge
Mobile banking app provider Dave has enough cash to survive the current downturn for fintech firms and reach profitability a year from now, according to CEO Jason Wilk. "We're trying to dispel the myth of, 'Hey, this company does not have enough money to make it through'," Wilk said. "We think that couldn't be further from the truth."
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares jumped 5% after the company reappointed Bob Iger as chief executive officer, effective immediately and 11 months after he left Disney. Bob Chapek, Iger's hand-picked successor who was named CEO in February 2020, has come under fire during his tenure for various decisions leading to a slide in Disney's stock price and weaker-than-expected profits.
European Markets Start Week Muted as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were muted on Monday as investors continued to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed flat on the previous session, with oil and gas stocks falling 2.6% to lead...
Coinbase Shares Tumble as Bitcoin Slide Continues, Investors Fear Contagion From FTX Collapse
Coinbase has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions as investors fear more fallout from FTX's collapse. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his company does not have "any material exposure to FTX," but he has "sympathy for everyone involved." Mizuho analysts wrote in a...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
Chinese Real Estate Stocks Surged This Month. But Analyst Warns of ‘Weak Reality' Vs. High Expectations
BEIJING — China's real estate sector isn't yet poised for a quick recovery, despite a rally this month in stocks of major property developers. That's because recent support by Beijing don't directly resolve the main problem of falling home sales and prices, analysts say. Last week, property developer stocks...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Walt Disney, Carvana, Coinbase and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Walt Disney (DIS) – Walt Disney rallied 8.8% in premarket trading after the weekend announcement that former Chairman and CEO Bob Iger is returning as chief executive, replacing Bob Chapek. The executive suite change follows a slide in Disney's stock price and weaker-than-expected profits.
Bitcoin Drops to 1-Week Low, Ether Slides as FTX Collapse Ripples Through Crypto Market
Bitcoin hovered around a one-week low on Monday and other major cryptocurrencies fell sharply, as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continues to ripple through the market. The cryptocurrency market has come under pressure over the last two weeks as problems at major exchange FTX came to light.
Grayscale Refuses to Share Proof of Reserves Due to ‘Security Concerns' as Shares Trade at a 45% Discount to Bitcoin
Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Shortened Trading Week Kicks Off
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week, as investors awaited further clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans and fretted over the outlook for inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading around 3.814% at around 1 p.m. ET. The 2-year...
Fed's Mester Wants More Progress on Inflation Before Ending Interest Rate Hikes
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Monday that recent data has been encouraging, but that the progress is only a start. However, Mester said she's on board with smaller interest rate increases than the Fed has been implemting lately. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Monday inflation will need...
Collapsed Crypto Exchange FTX Owes Top 50 Creditors Over $3 Billion, New Filing Says
A list of FTX's top 50 unsecured creditors shows the largest lender of the bunch is owed more than $226 million. In total, the unsecured claims amount to $3.1 billion. FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes its creditors north of $3...
