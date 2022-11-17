CHARLOTTE – Charlotte commemorated lives lost on city streets through a World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims event on Nov. 20 at First Ward Park. This year’s World Day of Remembrance expressed extra urgency as the number of people dying and severely injured in preventable traffic crashes in the U.S. is rising at an alarming rate. In 2021, 42,060 people died in traffic crashes in the U.S. according to National Safety Council (NSC) estimates. And 2022 is shaping up to be even more deadly, with an estimated 7% increase in people killed for the same quarter in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO