Central Piedmont to provide customized training for RGA Enterprises
CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College will provide specialized training for RGA Enterprises employees through funding from North Carolina’s customized training program. Charlotte-based RGA Enterprises, will receive $87,500 in training value from Central Piedmont over an 18-month period. The training programs will include a broad range of skills...
South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 11-17)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 11 to 17:. • Tacos El Nevado Mobile, 4640 South Blvd. – 98.5. • Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 8538 Park Road – 98.5. • Harris Teeter (deli/coffee), 8538 Park Road – 94 • Jimmy Johns, 4717 Sharon Road...
Charlotte remembers lives lost to traffic crashes
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte commemorated lives lost on city streets through a World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims event on Nov. 20 at First Ward Park. This year’s World Day of Remembrance expressed extra urgency as the number of people dying and severely injured in preventable traffic crashes in the U.S. is rising at an alarming rate. In 2021, 42,060 people died in traffic crashes in the U.S. according to National Safety Council (NSC) estimates. And 2022 is shaping up to be even more deadly, with an estimated 7% increase in people killed for the same quarter in 2021.
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov.11-17)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 11 to 17:. • Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 93 • Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5. • Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5. • Greco Fresh Grille,...
Indigenous leaders to lead MeckMIN Thanksgiving service.
CHARLOTTE – MeckMIN will turn to local Indigenous leaders to conduct its 47th annual Community-Wide Interfaith Thanksgiving service. Indigenous nonprofits will have tables in the narthex. Cultural educator Ramona Moore Big Eagle will have personal artifacts on display. The tables and display will be ready for viewing by 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church, 401 North McDowell St.
Allman Family Revival Tour coming to Charlotte on Dec. 6
CHARLOTTE – The 18-date Allman Family Revival Tour will roll through Charlotte on Dec. 6 at Ovens Auditorium. The revival initially began as a one-off concert in 2017 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the late Gregg Allman’s life on what would have been his 70th birthday. It has since expanded into a full tour.
The Blessing Foundation helps those facing obstacles to quality healthcare
CHARLOTTE – As part of the Giving Tuesday global movement, The Blessing Foundation is encouraging people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity on Nov. 29. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea - a day that encourages people to come together and do good. The public...
Matthews Heritage Museum offering tours of Reid House
MATTHEWS – Many people drive by the Reid House at 134 W. John Street and wonder what’s inside. they could see inside. The Matthews Historical Foundation cares for the house and generally uses it as a rental property. In conjunction with the foundation, the museum has developed a new tour of the property focusing on the unique architecture of the structure and the family who lived there.
CRTPO OKs public comment period on future Fred D. Alexander Boulevard modification
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization approved a request from the City of Charlotte Department of Transportation to open a public comment period on proposed modifications to the future alignment of Fred D. Alexander Boulevard within the Comprehensive Transportation Plan. The public comment period closes Dec. 16....
James to serve as grand marshal in Indian Trail Christmas Parade
INDIAN TRAIL – Capt. Kevin James, of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, will lead Indian Trail’s annual Christmas parade Dec. 4 as the grand marshal. James has been with the sheriff’s office since 1995 and was promoted to captain of the Indian Trail Division in 2019 after the passing of Capt. Chase Coble.
Man faces indecent liberties charges
MATTHEWS – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Benjamin Wayne Damron,36, of Charlotte, on Nov. 18 on nine counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and one (1) count of sexual battery against an adult, according to the Matthews Police Department. During the investigation,CMPD discovered that Damron had...
Matthews Heritage Museum announces holiday closing
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum at 232 N. Trade Street will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31. Email the museum, located 232 N. Trade St., at info@matthewsheritagemuseum.org for more information. On the web: www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org.
Police investigate armed robbery at Matthews arcade
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying three people from an armed robbery that occurred at 6:22 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Ocean Door Arcade at 11032 E. Independence Blvd. The suspects fled in an unknown direction after brandishing firearms and...
