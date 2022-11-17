ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah Food Bank struggles to feed hungry amid surging prices nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As everyone gears up for the holiday season, the Utah Food Bank said helping hungry Utahns has been more difficult this year. “Thanks to the increased cost of food and gas, Utah Food Bank is also spending more to distribute the same amount of food,” the agency wrote in a release.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy