One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
GALLERY: Long-awaited Costco opens doors in Logan as customers camp out night before
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A long-awaited wholesale store opened its doors in Cache Valley on Friday. Despite frigid temperatures and even some flurries, folks camped out overnight to get a chance to be the first inside the new Costco. The new store is located at 1160 North and 1000...
Utah Food Bank struggles to feed hungry amid surging prices nationwide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As everyone gears up for the holiday season, the Utah Food Bank said helping hungry Utahns has been more difficult this year. “Thanks to the increased cost of food and gas, Utah Food Bank is also spending more to distribute the same amount of food,” the agency wrote in a release.
