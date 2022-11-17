ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising problem to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister regardless of hundreds of thousands of dollars in assault advertisements in opposition to him. Stitt, 49, was aided partially by a late infusion of ads...
Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department touts new bathroom upgrades

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is touting new bathroom upgrades at state parks, saying the upgrades saved taxpayers $30 million. “Since we began the State Park renovation projects, we’ve seen a steady increase in park attendance and sales tax revenue. Last year alone, visitors to Oklahoma State Parks spent $354.2 million in the communities surrounding the parks,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also serves as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. “I look forward to welcoming visitors to our newly renovated bathroom facilities, now upgraded with heat, air, and elevated privacy. These upgrades will not only improve the parks but also the communities they are in.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute to hide $250 golden ticket at donation centers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to gain more blood donations before the holidays. Everyone who donates blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed, long-sleeved T-shirt.
Oklahoma Faces Critical O-Negative Blood Supply Shortage

Oklahoma is facing a blood supply shortage and desperately needs donors. The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says it’s lost hundreds of O negative blood units due to supply issues. “Blood, it's just the life blood of our hospital system,” said Carson Cunningham, the Public Relations Manager at the Oklahoma...
Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF/TND) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic (and the years immediately preceding it). The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI)...
Authorities searching for missing Broken Bow man

BROKEN BOW, Ok - The McCurtain County Sheriffs office is looking for a Missing Person. Around 10:00 pm Friday night, 58 year old David Smith from Broken Bow, was reported missing by his wife. She told authorities that she last spoke to him around 8:30 pm on Thursday night. He was last seen driving a 2013 white Chevrolet pick up truck with an Oklahoma tag license plate.
Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/18/22

Cold weather is the weather headline today! Highs will only reach the mid 30s with the wind chill in the teens by tonight. . We start to warm up next week and for the holiday weekend. The cloud cover will stick with us through this evening with high temperature struggling...
