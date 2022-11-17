BSI Corporate Benefits to Receive Business of the Year Award at the Lehigh Valley Chamber’s Annual Meeting

Read full article on original website
November 20, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Holiday Hope Chests volunteers are needed to help receive, check, sort, and pack donated gift boxes beginning 11/29 through 12/7 (except Sunday). Various shifts available. Some positions require heavy lifting. Minimum age 16, or 8 with adult. Individuals & groups use sign-up link found on Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley website: www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests. Questions? Contact Julie Booth, 610-807-0336, jbooth@volunteerlv.org.
Middle Smithfield Township presents its annual Shop Local Program
Middle Smithfield Township, PA, November 21st, 2022. Middle Smithfield Township residents will receive the 2023 Business Directory this week with an early holiday gift tucked inside; a pair of 2022 Shop Local Discount Cards exclusive to MST residents. Call or go online to activate! This year almost 50 businesses are participating with offers from 11/25/2022 through 1/2/2023. Check out our promotions on Facebook and at mstShopLocal.com.
