BSI Corporate Benefits to Receive Business of the Year Award at the Lehigh Valley Chamber’s Annual Meeting

Middle Smithfield Township, PA, November 21st, 2022. Middle Smithfield Township residents will receive the 2023 Business Directory this week with an early holiday gift tucked inside; a pair of 2022 Shop Local Discount Cards exclusive to MST residents. Call or go online to activate! This year almost 50 businesses are participating with offers from 11/25/2022 through 1/2/2023. Check out our promotions on Facebook and at mstShopLocal.com.

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO