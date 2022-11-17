ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Sip and Dip at candle pouring workshop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local candle company wants to give you an opportunity to make your own candle and sip on something nice just in time for the holidays. Ooh La Light Candle Company is offering a candle-making workshop on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies. Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December. According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

56th annual Carollighting

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Saturday. Richland County resident alleges racial profiling near popular Columbia mall. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Spotlight with Ken Walker: Hidden parks in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way of highlighting all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker shares a few “Hidden Parks” you can check out this weekend or anytime. Earlewood Park - 1113 Recreation...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need. Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A subsidiary of Chick-fil-A is bringing a multi-million investment and new jobs to Lexington County. Chick-fil-A-Supply announced its newest distribution center will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. The company says the new service provider will help ensure restaurants have needed supplies and assist in high-volume delivery.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Thanksgiving dish ideas with chef Darius Johnson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is filled with family traditions and traditional dishes. Chef Darius Johnson of Noelle’s Catering is switching things up with his five cheese mac, seafood dressing, braised turkey wings, and fried cabbage. Check out how he uses bold flavors and ingredients to add a little...
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 21, 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Saturday. Richland County resident alleges racial profiling near popular Columbia mall. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday

CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Benedict College's marching band heads to NYC for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A once in a lifetime opportunity to perform for the country has students at Benedict College excited. On Saturday, Benedict's Band of Distinction marching band will pack up busses and begin their trip up I-95 to New York City. They will be performing in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to Band Director H. Wade Johnson, it was a year-long process involving an application and lots of practicing.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

20 holiday events happening across the Midlands

Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are more ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday,...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy