WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Sip and Dip at candle pouring workshop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local candle company wants to give you an opportunity to make your own candle and sip on something nice just in time for the holidays. Ooh La Light Candle Company is offering a candle-making workshop on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering offering free Thanksgiving meals this year!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering is offering free Thanksgiving meals this Thursday!. It starts around Noon/12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3120 Broad River Road. Curtis spoke with the owner, Chef Karen Erinfolami, about the 8th annual event that looks to feed those in...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Outreach event to provide food for both homeless and senior citizens
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local foundation is seeking both donations and volunteers for their annual outreach event for homeless individuals and senior citizens. The event is a week away and they want to ensure they have what they need to help others in need. Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at...
WIS-TV
Columbia Fireflies kick off first year of annual light show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today kicks off the start of a new holiday tradition for the Columbia Fireflies. Fireflies Holiday Lights will be held on 42 nights throughout November and December. According to a release, Segra Park will be decked out in over one million LED lights and feature 10...
WIS-TV
56th annual Carollighting
56th annual Carollighting
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight with Ken Walker: Hidden parks in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is our way of highlighting all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker shares a few “Hidden Parks” you can check out this weekend or anytime. Earlewood Park - 1113 Recreation...
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need. Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items...
WLTX.com
Trucking company gives away free meals to Columbia families in need
RMS Carriers employees handed out 100 turkeys and hams to families ahead of the holidays. The company's owner hopes it inspires others to help the community, also.
WIS-TV
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A subsidiary of Chick-fil-A is bringing a multi-million investment and new jobs to Lexington County. Chick-fil-A-Supply announced its newest distribution center will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. The company says the new service provider will help ensure restaurants have needed supplies and assist in high-volume delivery.
Want to see some Christmas lights? Check out the Fireflies' display at Segra Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies are starting a new holiday tradition: Fireflies Holiday Lights. Segra Park, the team's home field, will be decked out with over one million LED lights featuring 10 themed areas. The baseball field is located at 1640 Freed Street in the BullStreet District near downtown Columbia.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Thanksgiving dish ideas with chef Darius Johnson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is filled with family traditions and traditional dishes. Chef Darius Johnson of Noelle’s Catering is switching things up with his five cheese mac, seafood dressing, braised turkey wings, and fried cabbage. Check out how he uses bold flavors and ingredients to add a little...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 21, 2022
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 21, 2022
House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday
CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
WMBF
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than a week away from thanksgiving, one Pee Dee community is helping families one turkey at a time. Residents and the Lake City Boys and Girls Club made it all possible. Diann Brown, a mother of 11, was one of many who said...
Benedict College's marching band heads to NYC for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A once in a lifetime opportunity to perform for the country has students at Benedict College excited. On Saturday, Benedict's Band of Distinction marching band will pack up busses and begin their trip up I-95 to New York City. They will be performing in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to Band Director H. Wade Johnson, it was a year-long process involving an application and lots of practicing.
coladaily.com
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are more ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday,...
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden Corral
A long-anticipated stalwart entity is taking the place of another that closed in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com.
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
