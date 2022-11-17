ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 12

Very cold, gusty in Connecticut on Sunday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michelle Powers says the coldest air of the season is on the way. It will be very cold and breezy as we wrap up the weekend and kick off the new workweek. NEXT: Chances for flurries and wind chills from the teens through the 30s will...
CONNECTICUT STATE

