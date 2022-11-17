Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Related
Quakertown Student Acknowledged for His Skillset, Knowledge in the Field of Construction
The Bucks County senior is being recognized for his helpful skills and eye for detail. A student from Bucks County is being recognized for his exceptional skills in his chosen field of study, as well as his can-do attitude. Tylain Rotenberger, a senior at Quakertown Community High School, was recently...
thevalleyledger.com
November 20, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Holiday Hope Chests volunteers are needed to help receive, check, sort, and pack donated gift boxes beginning 11/29 through 12/7 (except Sunday). Various shifts available. Some positions require heavy lifting. Minimum age 16, or 8 with adult. Individuals & groups use sign-up link found on Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley website: www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests. Questions? Contact Julie Booth, 610-807-0336, jbooth@volunteerlv.org.
thevalleyledger.com
‘Reset: New Dances’ Concert Showcases Innovative, Conceptual Dance Works
Performance Dec. 1-3 displays talents of 10 emerging choreographers, with more than 60 dancers. Allentown, Pa. (Nov. 18, 2022) — Muhlenberg College dancers explore personal experiences and narratives through movement, as the Muhlenberg Theatre & Dance Department presents “Reset: New Dances,” Dec. 1-3 in the college’s Baker Theatre.
WFMZ-TV Online
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
Scranton native serves communityby filling cavities – and gaps in dental workforce
To become a dentist, Dr. Caitlin McCarthy reluctantly left her family and native Northeast Pennsylvania community, devoting four years to a de
sanatogapost.com
Middle School Market Open Monday, Tuesday to ‘Shop’
UPPER POTTSGROVE PA – Students and staff at Pottsgrove Middle School have spent weeks accumulating food and new coats. Now those goods are ready to be privately selected Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 21-22, 2022) by school district families in need. There’s no cost or obligation required of recipients. They...
This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where
A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
Allentown Art Museum’s big changes keep it integral to Lehigh Valley cultural landscape
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure headshot
Northampton County executive publishes first county-wide newsletter. The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.
Palmer Township in search of just third new legal adviser in 45 years
Palmer Township is looking for just its third municipal solicitor in 45 years. Charles “Chuck” Bruno announced earlier this month he would not accept reappointment for 2023 as the township’s legal adviser, a position he’s held for 24 years. Bruno was appointed by the board to...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food Pantry
Project Self-Sufficiency received a grant from the Acme Markets Foundation to help eradicate childhood hunger.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency recently received a grant from the Acme Markets Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program to support its Food Project initiative for local children and families. The funds were received from donations made by generous customers at Acme Markets stores at checkout during September. Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants.
CEO feeds thousands again this Thanksgiving
Agency says than 20,000 people provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) announced today that more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming counties were provided over 76,000 pounds of food to prepare holiday meals, as a result of its annual Thanksgiving Project food drive. The CEO Thanksgiving Project is the largest holiday food provider for northeastern Pennsylvania.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
thevalleyledger.com
BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS November 18, 2022
This week eNews features our BASD Cares – Thanksgiving Edition Video. Our spotlight student is from Freemansburg Elementary School, staff member is from Spring Garden Elementary School, and our graduate is from Liberty Class of 1990. Information provided to TVL by:. Barbara Clymer. Communications Coordinator. Bethlehem Area School District.
WFMZ-TV Online
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting
A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD lockdowns top of mind at school board meeting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Monday's lockdown of three schools in Allentown was a hot topic at the school district's board of directors meeting Thursday night. Three schools — Dieruff High School, Allen High School, and Trexler Middle School — were locked down Monday due to multiple threats of potential violence that police said was found not credible and unsubstantiated.
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
Comments / 0