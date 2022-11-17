I’m still trying to figure out why people are having a problem paying their bills? Is it because the price of everything the American citizens us and buy went up 50% ? And if I’m not mistaken our government said they created millions of thousands of jobs. And apparently all these 5.1 million illegal undocumented immigrant invaders aren’t having any problems with there bills there not even homeless. Is it because the people that are working still at there old jobs are paying for all of these illegal undocumented immigrant invaders housing, food, health care, education, college and spending money? Wake up people just look what’s going on in this country since January 21 2021. Hey democrat voters what has this democratic government done to help and protect every legal law abiding tax paying American citizen in this country?
Even though I don't like it, we must remember we are all decendents of immigrants. I have to take the DMV Knowledge test again because I didn't transfer my license from Florida back home after my Mother passed away. Thought it could ve transferred when I had a vehicle. Certainly did not know there's a time period to do that. After driving for almost 40yrs I cannot pass that damned test, I'm not 16 anymore. I think it is unfair when I see someone get handed a permit without taking the test or not having all the identification paperwork that's required but get the permit anyway. Been in and out of hospital and very sick so the "permit" that does nothing except to take the test has expired at least 5-6 times. It just gets me po'd when I see someone get these things without jumping thru the hoops like I've had to. Even still keep in your mind that we are all decendents of immigrants.
