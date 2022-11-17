ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King's Ridge eyes a return to Class A basketball finals

By Colin Hubbard
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

King’s Ridge Christian Boys Basketball

Head Coach: Bob Martin (5th season)

Standout Players: Isaac Martin (Sr.), William Jobe (Jr.), Micah Hoover (Sr.), Zak Thomas (Sr.), Jaydon Cole (Soph.)

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA – Last season was an incredible ride for the King’s Ridge Christian basketball team.

The Tigers had never won a playoff game prior to last season, yet won 28 games and made it all the way to the 1A Private State Championship game where they lost to Greenforest.

After coming so close to ending their season with a state championship, the Tigers return hungry this season with most of their team back. The Tigers graduated two standouts in Liam Thomas and Carson Wolfel, but return their three leading scorers in seniors Isaac Martin, Micah Hoover and Zak Thomas.

Isaac Martin (1) is one of three top returning players for King's Ridge as the team attempts to return to the Class 1A Georgia Private School Championship game.

Photo by Ed Turlington

Tigers head coach Bob Martin said that getting those three players back with another year of experience is sure to help the Tigers take their game to the next level.

“Having juniors is good, having seniors is better,” Martin said. “Last year, we had an older group. We had five seniors graduate. (Thomas and Wolfel) played major minutes for us. The other three provided great practices, great maturity, and great leadership in the locker room.”

We expect the seniors this year to do the same thing. It’s good because now we're playing with a little more polished players, mentally, and physically. From an IQ point, they just kind of know what to expect. So that’s a huge bonus for us. I have all of the confidence in the world in these guys. I just want them to play calm and relaxed and believe in themselves.”

The Tigers also picked up a big-time transfer in junior forward William Jobe, who comes over from Frederica Academy. Standing at 6-foot-9, Jobe has already picked up offers from Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Auburn and is expected to do big things for the Tigers.

“William is an outstanding individual,” Martin said. “His skill level is very high. He moves better than I think people give him credit for. Everyone knows he can shoot it, but I don’t think they realize the intangibles that he has. His feel for the game is very high-level. I’m excited to see where William will be, let's say after Christmas going into the end of the season.”

Transfer William Jobe, a 6-foot-9 junior who comes over from Frederica Academy, is a great shooter with plenty of intangibles to inject into the King's Ridge lineup.

Photo by Colin Hubbard

Martin said he also expects sophomore Jaydon Cole to have a great season for the Tigers. Junior guards Caelan Wright and Nate Kittredge will also get extended playing time. Martin called Wright the fastest player in the school and will add a dynamic to the team that they didn’t have last season.

With the private school classification no longer existing in Class A, the Tigers are now members of Class A D-1. They currently sit atop the preseason rankings and will not run into perennial power Greenforest in the playoffs this season, who is now a member of Class A D-II.

Ask King’s Ridge Christian head coach Bob Martin what he’s most excited about this season and he’ll likely tell you that it’s all about just getting an opportunity to play.

King's Ridge head coach Bob Martin has an experience squad and plenty of talent for what he hopes will be another run at a state title.

Photo by Ed Turlington

“Big stage or not, we want to play basketball because we’re allowed to play basketball,” Martin said. “Being a Christian school, we can talk about how God gives us this opportunity. So we always try to keep it in that perspective of how we want to please God because he gave us the opportunity. We want to give back by playing hard and doing what we feel is right. We’re lucky to be playing basketball, end of story. We have to be thankful for that every single day.”

The Tigers have loaded up their schedule with a lot of great competition and are sure to be battle-tested come playoff time in February.

“We’re very excited,” Martin said. “We’re excited every day to practice and we’re excited every day to play just because we’re afforded the opportunity. ‘Scared money don’t make money.’ So we’re just going to go play and we’re going to play to the best of our ability with no reservation whatsoever. And whatever the outcome is, the outcome is.”

King's Ridge's Micah Hoover (21), shown defending in last year's state championship game against Greenforest, is expected to be a force once again for the Tigers.

Photo by Ed Turlington

