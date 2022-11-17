ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

fox32chicago.com

Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year

CHICAGO - Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year. The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes...
CHICAGO, IL
splashmags.com

THE SOUND OF MUSIC Rings in the Holiday Season in Style at the Paramount in Aurora

Playing now through January 14, 2023, a run already extended by one week due to the popularity of this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, you need to get out to Aurora see the Paramount’s production. After running the Jeff Awards last year with their stylish Kinky Boots, the Paramount has proven once again that they take musicals very seriously with this new production of the beloved tale of a not-very-good novice nun finding her true life’s path at the home of a gruff Navy Captain with seven children.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

A cafe that makes up the heart and soul of Oak Park’s art district

Laura Maychruk of Buzz Cafe, located at 905 S. Lombard Ave., joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight the 25-year-old cafe that doubles as a gathering place in Oak Park’s art district. Together they discussed what made Buzz Cafe so special to the art district as well as how Laura handled operating the cafe during the height of the pandemic.
OAK PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

New Palos Hills salon adds to Harlem Avenue rejuvenation

The view of empty businesses along Harlem Avenue had frustrated Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett over the years. But when it appeared the most bleak, Kalid Baste and a group of relatives entered stating that they can rejuvenate the area just south of 103rd and Harlem and make it a destination point.
PALOS HILLS, IL
The Record North Shore

Champaign Here They Come: Ramblers dispatch Dukes to advance to title game

After playing perhaps their best game of the season when they trounced previously undefeated York 30-3 in an IHSA Class 8A semifinal, the Loyola Academy Ramblers will meet undefeated Lincoln-Way East for the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium. While the sixth-seeded Ramblers were scoring their […] The post Champaign Here They Come: Ramblers dispatch Dukes to advance to title game appeared first on The Record.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjol.com

We’ve Got your Tickets to See Charlie Brown Christmas!

We’ve got your tickets to see Charlie Brown Christmas! Listen this week for your chance to win tickets to this fun kids show, coming to the Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday, November 30th!. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original...
JOLIET, IL
