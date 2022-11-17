Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora city council recognizes Sewa Diwali food donationStealthy2009Aurora, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Thanksgiving in 5 on 11/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Related
Amaze Light Festival Rings in the Holiday Season in South Suburban Tinley Park
It's not Thanksgiving quite yet, but if you're already feeling the holiday spirit, there are plenty of options including one immersive experience in south suburban Tinley Park. The Amaze Light Festival, located at Odyssey Fun World, features dazzling displays comprised of one million lights, a one-of-the kind stage show, holiday...
Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest
It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.
fox32chicago.com
Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year
CHICAGO - Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year. The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes...
splashmags.com
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Rings in the Holiday Season in Style at the Paramount in Aurora
Playing now through January 14, 2023, a run already extended by one week due to the popularity of this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, you need to get out to Aurora see the Paramount’s production. After running the Jeff Awards last year with their stylish Kinky Boots, the Paramount has proven once again that they take musicals very seriously with this new production of the beloved tale of a not-very-good novice nun finding her true life’s path at the home of a gruff Navy Captain with seven children.
NBC Chicago
Legacy of College Student From West Suburbs Who Died in Tragic Accident Lives On Through Organ Donations
A standout athlete from the western suburbs passed away suddenly while away at college, but Declin Ermer’s legacy of kindness toward others continued when several of his organs and tissues were donated to others in need. Ermer, 21, graduated from Wheaton Warrenville South High School in 2019. He played...
Elmhurst, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Elmhurst. The Loyola Academy football team will have a game with York High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00. The Byron High School football team will have a game with IC Catholic Prep on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Former Wheaton Warrenville South star athlete gives gift of life after deadly fall
Declin Ermer is being remembered for his personality and his life-saving gifts.
Morton Arboretum Illumination: Tree lights open for 2022 holiday season in Lisle
It's a spectacular experience with brand new colorful light features to enjoy this year.
NBC Chicago
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
wgnradio.com
A cafe that makes up the heart and soul of Oak Park’s art district
Laura Maychruk of Buzz Cafe, located at 905 S. Lombard Ave., joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight the 25-year-old cafe that doubles as a gathering place in Oak Park’s art district. Together they discussed what made Buzz Cafe so special to the art district as well as how Laura handled operating the cafe during the height of the pandemic.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
New Palos Hills salon adds to Harlem Avenue rejuvenation
The view of empty businesses along Harlem Avenue had frustrated Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett over the years. But when it appeared the most bleak, Kalid Baste and a group of relatives entered stating that they can rejuvenate the area just south of 103rd and Harlem and make it a destination point.
Champaign Here They Come: Ramblers dispatch Dukes to advance to title game
After playing perhaps their best game of the season when they trounced previously undefeated York 30-3 in an IHSA Class 8A semifinal, the Loyola Academy Ramblers will meet undefeated Lincoln-Way East for the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium. While the sixth-seeded Ramblers were scoring their […] The post Champaign Here They Come: Ramblers dispatch Dukes to advance to title game appeared first on The Record.
Suburban 90-Year-0ld Recently Bowled a Perfect 300, And It Wasn't His First Time
Jack Lippert's interest in bowling began in the 1940s when he got a job at a bowling alley near his home on Chicago's North Side. "I became a pin boy to make money...I thought," he explained. "I was there, so I could bowl for free, so I started bowling, and I’ve been bowling ever since."
wjol.com
We’ve Got your Tickets to See Charlie Brown Christmas!
We’ve got your tickets to see Charlie Brown Christmas! Listen this week for your chance to win tickets to this fun kids show, coming to the Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday, November 30th!. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original...
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
VIDEO: Heart transplant recipient meets mother whose daughter saved his life
Just before Christmas 2018, Andreona Williams passed away at the age of 20. On Saturday, her mother Amber Morgan came to Chicago from Indiana, where she met with 68-year-old Tom Johnson, the transplant recipient of her daughter’s donated heart
Photos: Lincoln-Way East beats Glenbard West in Illinois Class 8A semifinal
The top-seeded Lincoln-Way East football team is headed to the Illinois Class 8A championship game. The Griffins defeated No. 5 seed Glenbard West 31-7 in the Class 8A semifinals on Saturday afternoon to clinch their spot in next week's championship game in Champaign. The No. 4 team in ...
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1