Playing now through January 14, 2023, a run already extended by one week due to the popularity of this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, you need to get out to Aurora see the Paramount’s production. After running the Jeff Awards last year with their stylish Kinky Boots, the Paramount has proven once again that they take musicals very seriously with this new production of the beloved tale of a not-very-good novice nun finding her true life’s path at the home of a gruff Navy Captain with seven children.

AURORA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO