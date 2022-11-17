Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
One woman dead after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
abccolumbia.com
No reported injuries in house fire at Brookcliff Drive, say Cayce firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce firefighters say no one is hurt after a house fire on Saturday, Nov.19 at Brookcliff Drive. The Red Cross says its helping three people who were left displaced. The fire was brought under control by firefighters from Cayce, West Columbia and Lexington. The cause remains...
police1.com
Pay for S.C. deputies isn’t about politics. It’s about taking care of those who protect
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the headlines about the impact of public safety and our citizens. South...
WIS-TV
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
17-year-old teen reported missing in Orangeburg has been found
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said that 17-year-old Lloyd Fulton has been found. The teen was reported missing on November 19, last seen with an unknown female at the McDonald's restaurant on Hwy. 301 (John C. Calhoun Drive) around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Fulton was...
Columbia Police investigate shooting after woman brought to hospital dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died. According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road accident
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in an accident in the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road in Lexington County. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 19 year old Brier Murray Hudson, of Pelion, was the passenger in a car that left the roadway and overturned around 9:42pm Thursday night.
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling after report of Columbia mall shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man alleges he was racially profiled. He says the profiling happened when he was surrounded by deputies on a night when deputies were searching for a criminal suspect. Jereal Williams says security cameras outside his home captured the moment officers and deputies arrived.
House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday
CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
abccolumbia.com
Melrose Art in the Yard held this past weekend in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The historic Melrose Art in the Yard welcomed around 80 artists to show and sell their original work in the downtown Columbia neighborhood. The event was first held in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The idea was to provide local artists with a safe place...
live5news.com
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
wach.com
SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
wach.com
One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
wach.com
Escaped Clarendon County inmate caught, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 1:15 p.m.: An escaped Clarendon County inmate has been caught after more than a week on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shaun Wiles has been arrested without incident on Sharon Acres Lane in Lexington County. After an extensive search of...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia adds new leaf collection locations for residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— New leaf collection sites will open for residents to drop off their bagged leaves says the City of Columbia. The new service location was added to help keep neighborhoods clean during this year’s “leaf season.”. A new roll off truck and sets of containers...
Comments / 0