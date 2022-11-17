ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

One woman dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
police1.com

Pay for S.C. deputies isn’t about politics. It’s about taking care of those who protect

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the headlines about the impact of public safety and our citizens. South...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police investigate shooting after woman brought to hospital dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died. According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Death investigation underway in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in an accident in the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road in Lexington County. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 19 year old Brier Murray Hudson, of Pelion, was the passenger in a car that left the roadway and overturned around 9:42pm Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday

CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Melrose Art in the Yard held this past weekend in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The historic Melrose Art in the Yard welcomed around 80 artists to show and sell their original work in the downtown Columbia neighborhood. The event was first held in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The idea was to provide local artists with a safe place...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia adds new leaf collection locations for residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— New leaf collection sites will open for residents to drop off their bagged leaves says the City of Columbia. The new service location was added to help keep neighborhoods clean during this year’s “leaf season.”. A new roll off truck and sets of containers...
