wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Steve Austin Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, CM Punk – WWE Talk
As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin could be returning to the ring for another match as WWE officials want him to do more with the company. It was noted that the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wanted Austin to come back for another match, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took it a step further and actually made an offer to The Texas Rattlesnake for a match. This was revealed after Austin posted a new workout video showing how he’s in great shape, which you can see below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Wins First Match Back In Five Years At Tonight’s AEW Full Gear
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) taking on Britt Baker in a highly-anticipated grudge match, Saraya’s first professional bout since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. The bout saw a ton of near falls from the get-go,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person
The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Longtime Referee Expresses Interest In Return To WWE
Referee Jack Doan recently expressed his desire to rejoin the WWE. For the WWF/E, Doan worked from 1991 to 2013. He began working for the company as a member of the production team and eventually advanced to the position of referee. Doan stated that he would like to return during...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Edge Talks Pending WWE Retirement, Why He Came Back This Time
WWE Hall of Famer Edge addressed the crowd in Toronto this past August following a live RAW, and said he planned on seeing them one more time and in a perfect world, he’d say goodbye to them after that. Edge appeared on The Nation Network’s Leafs Morning Take podcast this week and was asked about the announcement, and why he wants to retire in Toronto.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Loves Her Relationship With Tony Khan: “He Was Willing To Listen To My Dream”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Says AEW Full Gear Has Surpassed $1 Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view has just surpassed $1 million dollars in ticket sales, making it the fourth AEW PPV event to do so, and the fifth show this year that has reached that milestone including the Grand Slam television special from Arthur Ashe Stadium.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage New On MLW Potentially Working With CMLL
Major League Wrestling is reportedly looking to work with one of Mexico’s top lucha promotions, CMLL. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MLW is looking to parter up with CMLL at some point in the next year. However, it is noted that if the relationship does come to fruition this would most likely end MLW’s working relationship with Lucha Libre AAA, as CMLL and AAA have a heated rivalry and refuse to work together in any capacity.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Champion vs. Champion Match To Be Announced for AEW Full Gear?
It looks like two ROH champions will be locking up on the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear on Saturday. As seen in the tweets below, AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR tweeted about the 2022 matches he and Cash Wheeler have had. ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia responded and asked, “You got room for 1 more unc??”
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: World Cup Tournament Continues, Survivor Series Build, More
The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Location for WWE SummerSlam 2023
WWE SummerSlam is possibly headed to The D for the first time in 30 years. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Detroit, Michigan is the front-runner for the 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. While nothing has been finalized, WWE sources have indicated that Detroit is being looked...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News On AEW Full Gear Gate, Estimated PPV Buys
AEW held their annual Full Gear pay-per-view last night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an event that saw MJF crowned as the new AEW world champion in the main event. According to the Wrestling Observer, the gate for Full Gear was roughly $1,040,000, officially making it the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Talks Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship. A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Final AEW Full Gear Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Be sure to join us for live coverage of Full Gear, beginning at 7pm ET for the Zero Hour Pre-show. The main pay-per-view card will then begin at 8pm ET. AEW has...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We may be one week removed from Hard Times In New Orleans, but the action in the Big Easy is just starting to pick up!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opener Confirmed For AEW Full Gear
AEW has confirmed the opening matchup for this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from Newark, New Jersey. The commentary team announced on the Zero Hour pre-show that the cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will open the main card, which will be the pay-off to a feud that has been ongoing for months. Jungle Boy had also been feuding with the great Christian Cage, who will be in Luchasaurus’ corner for the bout.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jamie Hayter Recalls Meeting Britt Baker In London, Says She Would Happily Give Baker A Title Match
New AEW interim women’s champion Jamie Hayter was one of the many stars featured at last night’s Full Gear Media Scrum, where Hayter discussed a number of topics following her huge victory over Toni Storm on the Full Gear pay-per-view. Highlights, including Hayter revealing when she first met Britt Baker, can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Recap Of The AEW Full Gear Media Scrum: MJF Declares A New Era, Saraya, Jungle Boy, and Jamie Hayter Talk Victories, Tony Khan Notes and more
AEW held a media scrum immediately following this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from New Jersey. Highlights, including the full scrum on video, can be found below. -Someone tries to ask Khan a question but MJF busts in and basically cuts a promo telling everyone that they are in the MJF era.
