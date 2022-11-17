ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansans react to ‘Respect for Marriage Act,’ which would provide federal protection for marriage equality

By Andrew Epperson
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLI63_0jEwYqCg00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Residents of the Natural State are coming out for and against the Respect for Marriage Act, which a bipartisan group of U.S. senators voted for on Wednesday. The legislation would provide federal protections for marriage equality.

Twelve Republicans joined 50 Democrats in voting to advance the legislation, which will now need Senate and House passage before going to the president’s desk.

Same-sex, interracial marriage bill passes key Senate vote

The bill would not require any state to allow same-sex couples to marry, but it would overturn the Defense of Marriage Act, which allows states to decline to recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states.

Eric Reece is the State Director for the Human Rights Campaign, a group dedicated to civil and LGBTQ rights. Reece said this legislation would be big for many Arkansas families that have worried about the future of many rights since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court over the summer.

“One of the things I keep thinking about, particularly here in Arkansas, is we have same-sex couples who are married in every single county in the state,” Reece said.

Both Arkansas Senators joined 35 other Republicans in opposing the Respect for Marriage Act. In statements sent Thursday, Sen. John Boozman (R) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R) both said they think the legislation is a distraction.

“Rather than focus on family law, which is outside of Congress’s core constitutional duties, we should focus on the Democrats’ runaway spending and the border crisis, which are part of our core constitutional responsibility,” Cotton wrote.

Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill

Boozman expressed some of the same sentiments.

“This is an attempt by Democrats to score political points by manufacturing a threat to marriage that the Court acknowledges is unfounded while diverting attention away from their failed agenda that has made it harder for families to afford everyday essentials,” Boozman wrote.

Jerry Cox, the founder of the Family Council, a group dedicated to pursuing Conservative causes, sent a statement against the Act.

“The so-called ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ fails to respect the millions of Americans who believe marriage is meant to be the union of one man to one woman,” Cox wrote. “Like most states, Arkansans voted to define marriage as the union of a man and a woman in 2004. The Biden Administration and Congress are redefining marriage in a way that is going to have a chilling effect on our First Amendment freedoms and could hurt churches and charities who hold traditional convictions concerning marriage.”

Others said they were relieved to see steps to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the shadow of Roe v. Wade’s overturning.

Gwendolyn Herzig owns Park West Pharmacy in Little Rock, which provides services for the LGBTQ community and other minority groups.

“Me and my wife have been married since basically right out of high school,” Herzig said. “We actually just celebrated our 10-year wedding anniversary.”

Herzig said the overturning of Roe v. Wade caused alarm throughout multiple communities.

“It wasn’t just for the LGBTQ community,” Herzig said. “There were also interracial couples who were concerned. It really just puts people on edge and on alert.”

Herzig said she hopes the Respect for Marriage Act passes quickly.

“These types of protections are long overdue to be implemented,” Herzig said. “I’m glad it is going to pass.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 39

Seletta Hamilton
3d ago

We "Christians" are exceptional at judging others. I'm certain it's not a Christian's call to make if anyone gets into heaven. I never hear about the 7 Deadly Sins. You know the list: Pride, Greed (wanting excess), Wrath (intense anger about other people's families is an example), envy (I won't even begin on this), gluttony (look at your waistline or family members' waistlines or excessive need for status), lust (the desiring of anyone's flesh male or female), and sloth (flat out laziness). Each Christian has his or her own sins to deal with without trying to make others feel damned. Let that community live peaceful and let God judge. We Earthly beings are NOT God.

Reply(9)
6
Gilge Nelda
3d ago

God made marriage for man and woman but for these others let it be if it'stheir choice they have to answer to God

Reply(1)
8
David A.P.
3d ago

This illustrates why the government should not be in the business of granting rights. People need to understand what I mean by that: There is nothing wrong with bringing down barriers and allowing people to do what they want, HOWEVER, government has no authority to tell me how I'm supposed to feel about someone or something. If I want to be opposed to "same sex marriage", which I am, I have a right personally to not recognize it. Which I don't. The government cannot legislate how I feel. But most importantly it has no authority to either change God's law or overturn thousands of years of human history.

Reply(12)
2
Related
KYTV

Arkansas residents, politicians coming out on Respect for Marriage Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas politicians and residents are speaking out about the Respect for Marriage Act which would provide federal protections for marriage equality. A bipartisan group of 12 Republicans and 50 Democrats met Wednesday to vote on advancing the bill, which will need Senate and House approval...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Study ranks Arkansas No. 2 for drone readiness

According to a new study, Arkansas is one of the most drone-friendly states in the nation. The Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, recently released “Is Your State Ready for Drone Commerce?” a research study of how prepared each state is for commercial drone services. In the survey, Arkansas was tied (with North Dakota) for the second most drone-friendly state in the country.
ARKANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Arkansas

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

The 2022 Election: Where did Arkansas voters turn out the most?

Voter turnout in Arkansas didn't break any records during the 2022 midterms. Some counties had high participation and some had low turnout. One week out from the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said 906,597 ballots were cast in the election. That equals turnout of 50.39%, just below Secretary of State John Thurston's earlier prediction of 51%.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

HISTORY MINUTE: The man behind prison reform in Arkansas

Sometimes, there is a high price to pay for principles. For Tom Murton, his principles dictated fairness for the least sympathetic in society, prison inmates. However, Murton’s brief but controversial tenure as an Arkansas prison superintendent brought nationwide attention to problems within the state’s prisons which paved the way for later reforms.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy