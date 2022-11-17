Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Rey Mysterio Being Removed From Smackdown World Cup
Rey Mysterio was originally going to be part of the Smackdown World Cup, but an injury sidelined him from competing in the tournament. The Smackdown World Cup is an eight-man tournament featuring mostly Smackdown wrestlers competing in a tournament to get a title match against the dominant Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Loves Her Relationship With Tony Khan: “He Was Willing To Listen To My Dream”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Says AEW Full Gear Has Surpassed $1 Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view has just surpassed $1 million dollars in ticket sales, making it the fourth AEW PPV event to do so, and the fifth show this year that has reached that milestone including the Grand Slam television special from Arthur Ashe Stadium.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person
The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Returns On SmackDown, Enters WarGames
The theme of tonight’s SmackDown was The Bloodline trying to figure out who The Brutes partner will be at WarGames. The Brawling Brutes already had Drew Mclntyre on their team, but who would be member number five? Well, following the conclusion of the Sami Zayn vs. Butch main event, it was all out warfare between the teams and that’s when the fifth member was revealed. Kevin Owens made his return to SmackDown as he was revealed as the fifth and final member for team Brutes, coming out to save them after the Bloodline laid them all out. Sami and Kevin has a face off before Roman Reigns got involved and dropped Owens with a Superman punch. But, in the end, Kevin Owens laid out Roman with a stunner and stood tall for his team.
tjrwrestling.net
Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match Set For WWE Raw
On the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on November 21, 2022, Asuka and Rhea Ripley will be squaring off in a Survivor Series War Game Advantage Match. During a break on Smackdown, a commercial made it official that Asuka will be facing off against Ripley on the upcoming Raw in a WarGames Advantage Match. The bout was originally announced on the November 14, 2022 edition of Raw, however, the contestants were not made known at the time.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/18/22)
The Road to Survivor Series continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcasts live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center. The World Cup Tournament continues tonight on SmackDown with the final two first-round matches – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Sami Zayn. There will also be follow-ups...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Champion vs. Champion Match To Be Announced for AEW Full Gear?
It looks like two ROH champions will be locking up on the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear on Saturday. As seen in the tweets below, AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR tweeted about the 2022 matches he and Cash Wheeler have had. ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia responded and asked, “You got room for 1 more unc??”
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Undertaker Recruited WWE Star Into The Ministry Of Darkness To Avoid Wrestling Him
Viscera was a member of the Ministry of Darkness for a long time, but it wasn’t because of his in-ring work. The Undertaker served as the group’s leader from its founding in October 1998 until its separation in September 1999, when the Phenom took a break from WWE programming.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Wins First Match Back In Five Years At Tonight’s AEW Full Gear
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) taking on Britt Baker in a highly-anticipated grudge match, Saraya’s first professional bout since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. The bout saw a ton of near falls from the get-go,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Recap Of The AEW Full Gear Media Scrum: MJF Declares A New Era, Saraya, Jungle Boy, and Jamie Hayter Talk Victories, Tony Khan Notes and more
AEW held a media scrum immediately following this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from New Jersey. Highlights, including the full scrum on video, can be found below. -Someone tries to ask Khan a question but MJF busts in and basically cuts a promo telling everyone that they are in the MJF era.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Randy Orton Remembers Umaga and “O.G. Head of The Table” Rosey
Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton took to Twitter this week to pay tribute to the late Eddie Fatu, known to WWE fans as Umaga. A fan tweeted a photo he found from several years back, showing how he met Orton and Umaga at a WWE event. The photo was taken around 2005. Orton responded to the photo and remembered his friend, and also remembered Umaga’s cousin, Matt Anoa’i, known to WWE fans as Rosey, as the original Head of The Table.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Talks Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship. A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not...
Comments / 0