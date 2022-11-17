ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator. Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old. Britt made...
ALABAMA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Raphael Warnock says Herschel Walker has ‘no vision’ for Georgia, kicking off opening salvo for Senate runoff election: ‘He’s trafficking in division’

ATLANTA, Georgia — Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday came out swinging against his opponent, accusing Republican Herschel Walker of "trafficking in division" as the two men will now face each other in a December 6 runoff election to represent Georgia in the upper chamber. Warnock — who was first...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after around 6 weeks

A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling took effect immediately statewide, though the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case

A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Bulls, badges and Chinese air: The weirdest things Herschel Walker has said during his Georgia Senate run

Republicans didn’t nominate Herschel Walker because he was an eloquent speaker. He won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock largely on the basis on his legacy earning the Heisman Trophy and winning a championship for the University of Georgia as a running back in the 1980s. A political newcomer who has never run for office, Mr Walker has largely avoided speaking in a scripted manner on the campaign as he seeks the Georgia Senate seat.Mr Walker has been plagued by multiple controversies, most notably allegations in multiple news reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Veteran Who Breached Capitol in Tactical Gear Convicted in Jan. 6 Trial

An Air Force veteran from Texas was convicted on Wednesday of six charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including felony obstruction of Congress. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the Capitol building during the riot, dressed in tactical gear and at one point carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs. He walked around the Senate chamber that day, rifling through lawmakers’ desks and papers, prosecutors said. The retired lieutenant colonel’s verdict was returned after a three-day bench trial before a judge, who called it “unfathomable” that Brock didn’t know he was not allowed to be inside the federal building, as his defense attorney argued. Brock made a number of inflammatory comments on social media in the months prior leading up to Jan. 6, 2021 that prosecutors flagged throughout the trial, including that “fire and blood will be needed soon.” Five days before the riot, he wrote on Facebook that “the castle will be stormed.” On Jan. 5, he wrote: “Our second American Revolution begins in less than two days.” Brock is set to be sentenced next February, and faces up to 20 years in prison.Read it at Department of Justice
TEXAS STATE

