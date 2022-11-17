Read full article on original website
WSFA
First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator. Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old. Britt made...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Ted Cruz warns Democrats could do 'generational damage' if Herschel Walker loses Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. Ted Cruz detailed the significance of a potential Herschel Walker win in Georgia, explaining how it is pertinent to rein in the far-left agenda
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke out. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Raphael Warnock says Herschel Walker has ‘no vision’ for Georgia, kicking off opening salvo for Senate runoff election: ‘He’s trafficking in division’
ATLANTA, Georgia — Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday came out swinging against his opponent, accusing Republican Herschel Walker of "trafficking in division" as the two men will now face each other in a December 6 runoff election to represent Georgia in the upper chamber. Warnock — who was first...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Emmett Till Statue Stands Tall In Mississippi Near Area Where He Was Abducted and Lynched
A new statue dedicated to Emmett Till and the civil rights movement was revealed Friday by the Mississippi community. The dedication of Till’s statue took place in Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park, near the area where the 14-year-old was abducted and lynched by white men for allegedly flirting and offending a white woman in a grocery store in 1955.
GoFundMe Created For Rasheem Carter, Black Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Mississippi
A GoFundMe account has been created for Rasheem Ryelle Carter, the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously went missing last month. The post GoFundMe Created For Rasheem Carter, Black Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Mississippi appeared first on NewsOne.
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after around 6 weeks
A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling took effect immediately statewide, though the...
‘You Didn’t Love America That Day’: Federal Judge Sends Jan. 6 Rioter to Prison for Obstruction, Stealing Coat Rack and Bourbon from Capitol
The Ohio man who stole a bottle of bourbon and a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 — and admitted lying in his trial testimony about why he did it — will spend years in prison. Dustin Thompson, 38, was convicted in April after...
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
Sen. Bill Cassidy Won’t Run for Governor of Louisiana in 2023
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has been teasing a potential run for governor, meeting with supporters and donors to further fuel speculation. Earlier this week, he announced that he had come to a decision on whether or not to run, but said he would announce his decision by the end of the week.
Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case
A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
News On 6
Oklahoma Republican Lawmakers React To Former President Trump 2024 Run
It has been a busy week in the world of politics as many top leaders announce their future plans. Among some of those announcements, former President Trump took the stage in Mar A Lago and said that he will be making a run at the White House in 2024. The...
Bulls, badges and Chinese air: The weirdest things Herschel Walker has said during his Georgia Senate run
Republicans didn’t nominate Herschel Walker because he was an eloquent speaker. He won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock largely on the basis on his legacy earning the Heisman Trophy and winning a championship for the University of Georgia as a running back in the 1980s. A political newcomer who has never run for office, Mr Walker has largely avoided speaking in a scripted manner on the campaign as he seeks the Georgia Senate seat.Mr Walker has been plagued by multiple controversies, most notably allegations in multiple news reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which...
Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel from accessing records of Arizona GOP chair
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection from accessing phone records belonging to the Arizona Republican Party’s chairwoman. Kagan, who handles emergency matters arising from Arizona, granted a request made earlier Wednesday by Kelli Ward, the GOP chairwoman,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Texas Veteran Who Breached Capitol in Tactical Gear Convicted in Jan. 6 Trial
An Air Force veteran from Texas was convicted on Wednesday of six charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including felony obstruction of Congress. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the Capitol building during the riot, dressed in tactical gear and at one point carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs. He walked around the Senate chamber that day, rifling through lawmakers’ desks and papers, prosecutors said. The retired lieutenant colonel’s verdict was returned after a three-day bench trial before a judge, who called it “unfathomable” that Brock didn’t know he was not allowed to be inside the federal building, as his defense attorney argued. Brock made a number of inflammatory comments on social media in the months prior leading up to Jan. 6, 2021 that prosecutors flagged throughout the trial, including that “fire and blood will be needed soon.” Five days before the riot, he wrote on Facebook that “the castle will be stormed.” On Jan. 5, he wrote: “Our second American Revolution begins in less than two days.” Brock is set to be sentenced next February, and faces up to 20 years in prison.Read it at Department of Justice
Ohio Senate Republicans aim to clarify ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban exceptions to preserve woman’s life or health
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Senate will consider a bill that would redefine the medical complications a woman would have to experience to legally get an abortion under state law, Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman told reporters Wednesday. “There are going to be hearings the week after Thanksgiving on...
