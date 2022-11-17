Read full article on original website
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago
Disenchanted is finally on Disney+, so we've rounded up fan reactions and even given you a fun Disney villains quiz to take!
CBS Sets Date For The Grio Awards Special
CBS has set a date for Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards special where African-American excellence is honored. Co-hosted by Sheryl Underwood from The Talk and Taye Diggs, the two-hour award show will air on Saturday, Nov. 26 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Honorees include Dave Chappelle (Cultural Icon Award), Ben Crump (Justice Icon Award), Allyson Felix (Sports Icon Award), Jennifer Hudson (Trailblazer Icon Award), Patti LaBelle (Music Icon Award), Queen Latifah (Television Icon Award), Norman Lear (Champion Award), Alena Analeigh McQuarter (Young Icon Award), Don Peebles (Business Icon Award), Tyler Perry (ICON Award), Robert F. Smith (Philanthropy Award) and Kenan Thompson...
