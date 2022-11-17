Read full article on original website
Ford recalls over 550,000 F-150 vehicles
Ford is recalling over 550,000 F-150 vehicles in North America, according to a Friday report.
Transmission leaks lead to recall of 250,000 Ram trucks, 16 fires already reported
DETROIT -- Stellantis has announced the recall of an estimated 250,000 Ram trucks due to an issue with the transmissions which can leak and lead to an increased risk of fires. According to the Associated Press, the problem can start when heat and pressure build up in the transmission, causing fluid to expel from the dipstick tube. If that fluid then touches the hot engine, it can start a fire.
Recall alert: General Motors recalls 340K SUVs due to light issues
Automaker General Motors has recalled almost 340,000 large SUVs because their daytime running lights won’t turn off when the vehicles’ regular headlights are switched on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that having both sets of lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming traffic and could increase the risk of a crash, The Associated Press reported.
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
DETROIT (AP)—Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working. The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which...
GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents poste on its website Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades. GM says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chrysler recalling 280,000 heavy-duty trucks for fire risks
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 280,000 Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks worldwide for fire risks, a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a company statement showed on Thursday.
Ford Recalls More Than 450,000 F-150 Pickup Trucks for Windshield Wiper Failure
Ford has announced the recall of more than 450,000 F-150 pickup trucks from the 2021 and 2022 model years because their windshield wipers may stop working. This is the expansion of an existing recall of more than 157,000 F-150 pickup trucks from the 2021 model year. If this happens during rain or snow and drivers can’t see where they are going, it could lead to a crash.
Stubby Ford F-250 Is a Sketchy Idea No Matter How You Slice It
YouTube/Hunter GoodrichIt's like Ford built a Suzuki Samurai with a distinctly American flair.
GM recalls 340,000 SUVs for daytime light defect
General Motors announced the recall of about 340,000 SUVs due to a defect that causes daytime running lights to stay on while the headlights are running.
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks?
Are there significant differences between Japanese pickups and American trucks? Here are a few of them. The post Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which American cars are actually made in America?
John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader looking to buy American. Q. This isn’t a car repair question. I would like to buy an American car. Which cars are made in America?. A. There was a time that this was an easy question to...
Watch This C8 Corvette Smash Into a Curb While Trying to Show Off
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. In case you needed another reason never to attend a street takeover, here's one. The driver of this C8 Corvette had an exceedingly short time in the limelight during a takeover in Los Angeles before sliding straight into a curb and ruining their car in an attempt to show off, nearly striking onlookers in the process.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Corvette Museum puts Corvette ZR1 Easter egg on a pallet
In numerous conversations over the years with teams that develop the Chevrolet Corvette, it's obvious how much work they put into having fun with America's sports car and the car's fans. The crew seems to be having special fun with the C8, a model that started its life by going where no Corvette had gone before and only continues to do so. The teasing continued over the summer, perhaps unintentionally, but few realized it until recently. When Corvette Blogger toured the restoration workshop during the 28th Anniversary Celebration at the National Corvette Museum in September, the outlet did a video walkaround of an LT6 engine used in the Z06 sitting on a wood pallet specially constructed to hold the 5.5-liter V8. At the front of the engine, a square black piece of tape covered a portion of the pallet. No one paid attention to it.
The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch Is the Luxury Truck
The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch is a luxury truck. Is it actually worth over $60,000? The post The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch Is the Luxury Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How To Bring Plexiglass Back To Pristine Condition
Plexiglass is a durable material, with one drawback: It scratches easily and can look cloudy over time. Here's how to bring plexiglass back to a like-new state.
Only 1 2023 Ford F-150 Trim Starts Under $40,000
If you can avoid dealer markups, one 2023 Ford F-150 trim starts at less than $40,000. Is it a good deal, or should you upgrade to a higher trim level? The post Only 1 2023 Ford F-150 Trim Starts Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch?
No, a gooseneck and a 5th wheel are not the same thing. Here are the differences, and how to choose one. The post Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
