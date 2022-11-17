ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Transmission leaks lead to recall of 250,000 Ram trucks, 16 fires already reported

DETROIT -- Stellantis has announced the recall of an estimated 250,000 Ram trucks due to an issue with the transmissions which can leak and lead to an increased risk of fires. According to the Associated Press, the problem can start when heat and pressure build up in the transmission, causing fluid to expel from the dipstick tube. If that fluid then touches the hot engine, it can start a fire.
Action News Jax

Recall alert: General Motors recalls 340K SUVs due to light issues

Automaker General Motors has recalled almost 340,000 large SUVs because their daytime running lights won’t turn off when the vehicles’ regular headlights are switched on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that having both sets of lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming traffic and could increase the risk of a crash, The Associated Press reported.
Great Bend Post

Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor

DETROIT (AP)—Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working. The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which...
The Associated Press

GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents poste on its website Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades. GM says it has no reports of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Consumer Reports.org

Ford Recalls More Than 450,000 F-150 Pickup Trucks for Windshield Wiper Failure

Ford has announced the recall of more than 450,000 F-150 pickup trucks from the 2021 and 2022 model years because their windshield wipers may stop working. This is the expansion of an existing recall of more than 157,000 F-150 pickup trucks from the 2021 model year. If this happens during rain or snow and drivers can’t see where they are going, it could lead to a crash.
RideApart

This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers

There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
Boston

Which American cars are actually made in America?

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader looking to buy American. Q. This isn’t a car repair question. I would like to buy an American car. Which cars are made in America?. A. There was a time that this was an easy question to...
ALABAMA STATE
Road & Track

Watch This C8 Corvette Smash Into a Curb While Trying to Show Off

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. In case you needed another reason never to attend a street takeover, here's one. The driver of this C8 Corvette had an exceedingly short time in the limelight during a takeover in Los Angeles before sliding straight into a curb and ruining their car in an attempt to show off, nearly striking onlookers in the process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser

When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Autoblog

Corvette Museum puts Corvette ZR1 Easter egg on a pallet

In numerous conversations over the years with teams that develop the Chevrolet Corvette, it's obvious how much work they put into having fun with America's sports car and the car's fans. The crew seems to be having special fun with the C8, a model that started its life by going where no Corvette had gone before and only continues to do so. The teasing continued over the summer, perhaps unintentionally, but few realized it until recently. When Corvette Blogger toured the restoration workshop during the 28th Anniversary Celebration at the National Corvette Museum in September, the outlet did a video walkaround of an LT6 engine used in the Z06 sitting on a wood pallet specially constructed to hold the 5.5-liter V8. At the front of the engine, a square black piece of tape covered a portion of the pallet. No one paid attention to it.
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 2023 Ford F-150 Trim Starts Under $40,000

If you can avoid dealer markups, one 2023 Ford F-150 trim starts at less than $40,000. Is it a good deal, or should you upgrade to a higher trim level? The post Only 1 2023 Ford F-150 Trim Starts Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy