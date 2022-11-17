Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
Here’s Who Could Be Waterloo’s New Chief of Police
After several months, the city of Waterloo might finally again have a new police chief. We've kept you updated about Joel Fitzgerald, the previous Waterloo police chief and his multiple attempts to find another job outside of Waterloo. You can read more about that here. Waterloo's first black police chief...
Cedar Rapids man convicted in beating assault
(Cedar Rapids, IA) A Cedar Rapids man convicted in July after the beating of an older couple has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Lee was accused of posing as a police officer, beating and attacking an older Coggon couple, then stealing 50 thousand dollars from their safe back on January 9th. A Linn County jury found Lee guilty of two counts each of first-degree robbery and willful injury, along with one count each of first-degree theft and impersonating a public official. Lee must serve a minimum of 30 years before being eligible for parole.
kwayradio.com
CF Man Allegedly Hit Dog Repeatedly With Shovel
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a dog with a shovel around a dozen times last winter, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A warrant was issued for 19 year old Ayden McDaniel-Jensen back on February 24th after his girlfriend’s neighbor heard a dog yelp and a thumping sound before looking up to allegedly see McDaniel-Jensen hit the dog with a shovel around 12 times. McDaniel-Jensen remained at large until Wednesday when he was involved in a disturbance in the same location as the alleged dog abuse happened. He ran from police but was captured. He has been charged with Animal Neglect, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Interference. McDaniel-Jensen was familiar with police after being arrested in December for harassing employees at the Kwik Star on Nordic Drive on December 26th and is also awaiting trial for being found with a gun, marijuana, and a scale during a traffic stop last August.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested, facing weapons violation charges, child endangerment
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man was arrested and faces multiple charges including assault, harassment, child endangerment and multiple firearm-related charges after an incident on Saturday. Police said it happened in the 300 block of Vermont Street just before 9 p.m. Police said the victim had been in an...
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
KCRG.com
Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.
cbs2iowa.com
Man convicted of arson in deadly Waterloo fire Thursday
A Sumner man charged with murder a couple of weeks ago, was found guilty of arson in connection with the case on Thursday. John Spooner is now convicted of starting a deadly house fire in Waterloo on August 19th. The 59-year-old set a home on fire in the 300 block...
KCRG.com
One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
KCCI.com
Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot at Apartment Complex
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The shooting victim’s name was not released but it was an adult male. He received treatment for an injury not thought to be life threatening. Police found a bullet hole in the hallway of a complex in the 200 block of Baltimore Street. A glass window to the front door also shattered. No arrests have been reported to this point.
KCRG.com
Court documents regarding January homicide reveal details of what happened
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022. 20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress was charged back in May in connection to the murders Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson. Police say that both murders were targeted incidents.
KCRG.com
‘Out of the blue’: massage leads to cancer diagnosis for Cedar Rapids woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman says she is alive right now in part thanks to a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day.
KCRG.com
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 17th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Dr. NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began firefighting and search operations when witnesses indicated there were people...
KCRG.com
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.
KCRG.com
Jury quickly convicts Dimione Walker on all counts in Taboo Nightclub killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A smiling Dimione Walker left the courtroom Thursday in Cedar Rapids to spend the rest of his life in prison. He shot and killed Michael Valentine inside Taboo Nightclub in April. Valentine was one of three people killed in the mass shooting, 9 others were injured....
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker found guilty in Taboo Nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub back in April. The defense wrapped their case Thursday morning and both sides gave closing arguments during the afternoon. Surveillance video shows Walker shooting Valentine at...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
