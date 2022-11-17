ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

KCRG.com

Two injured in Waterloo shooting

Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

Here’s Who Could Be Waterloo’s New Chief of Police

After several months, the city of Waterloo might finally again have a new police chief. We've kept you updated about Joel Fitzgerald, the previous Waterloo police chief and his multiple attempts to find another job outside of Waterloo. You can read more about that here. Waterloo's first black police chief...
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids man convicted in beating assault

(Cedar Rapids, IA) A Cedar Rapids man convicted in July after the beating of an older couple has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Lee was accused of posing as a police officer, beating and attacking an older Coggon couple, then stealing 50 thousand dollars from their safe back on January 9th. A Linn County jury found Lee guilty of two counts each of first-degree robbery and willful injury, along with one count each of first-degree theft and impersonating a public official. Lee must serve a minimum of 30 years before being eligible for parole.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

CF Man Allegedly Hit Dog Repeatedly With Shovel

A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a dog with a shovel around a dozen times last winter, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A warrant was issued for 19 year old Ayden McDaniel-Jensen back on February 24th after his girlfriend’s neighbor heard a dog yelp and a thumping sound before looking up to allegedly see McDaniel-Jensen hit the dog with a shovel around 12 times. McDaniel-Jensen remained at large until Wednesday when he was involved in a disturbance in the same location as the alleged dog abuse happened. He ran from police but was captured. He has been charged with Animal Neglect, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Interference. McDaniel-Jensen was familiar with police after being arrested in December for harassing employees at the Kwik Star on Nordic Drive on December 26th and is also awaiting trial for being found with a gun, marijuana, and a scale during a traffic stop last August.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man convicted of arson in deadly Waterloo fire Thursday

A Sumner man charged with murder a couple of weeks ago, was found guilty of arson in connection with the case on Thursday. John Spooner is now convicted of starting a deadly house fire in Waterloo on August 19th. The 59-year-old set a home on fire in the 300 block...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict

Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Shot at Apartment Complex

One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The shooting victim’s name was not released but it was an adult male. He received treatment for an injury not thought to be life threatening. Police found a bullet hole in the hallway of a complex in the 200 block of Baltimore Street. A glass window to the front door also shattered. No arrests have been reported to this point.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Court documents regarding January homicide reveal details of what happened

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022. 20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress was charged back in May in connection to the murders Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson. Police say that both murders were targeted incidents.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 17th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Dr. NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began firefighting and search operations when witnesses indicated there were people...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dimione Walker found guilty in Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub back in April. The defense wrapped their case Thursday morning and both sides gave closing arguments during the afternoon. Surveillance video shows Walker shooting Valentine at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

