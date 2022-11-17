Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina fined by SEC after fans storm field
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — South Carolina and Vanderbilt were fined by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday, a day after schools’ fans rushed the field to celebrate football victories. The SEC docked Vanderbilt $250,000 for the school’s third violation of the league’s access to competition area rules. The...
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks advance to Sweet 16 with 3-2 win over Harvard
DURHAM, NC – The No. 13 and third-seeded South Carolina women’s soccer (15-3-5) team defeated the sixth-seeded Harvard Crimson (12-2-3) 3-2 on Friday night to advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Breaking Down the Action. The Gamecocks got on the board in swift fashion, with...
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks Fall to Furman, 79-60, in Charleston Classic Finale
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Garrett Hien came off the bench and scored 13 of his career-high 20 points in the second half and Furman pulled away from South Carolina in the seventh-place game of the Charleston Classic on Sunday. Hien made 8-of-12 shots, including 3-of-4 3-pointers and had five...
abccolumbia.com
Thanksgiving holiday travel tips for the road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Thanksgiving is only a few days away and if you’re hitting the road or the skies to visit your loved one, you’re not alone. Millions of other Americans will be too. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has tips on how to make the journey as stress-free...
Swinney updates Bresee's status
Clemson's defense statistically turned its best performance of the season Saturday despite not having one of its significant contributors up front. Bryan Bresee was held out of Clemson's win over Miami. (...)
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District Two hosting Choice Fair featuring magnet programs in December
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two will host the Choice Fair, a two-day event in December where families can learn about the district’s schools and centers. The in-person fair is scheduled Dec. 6 for elementary schools and Dec. 7 for middle and high schools, both at 5...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina student hit by car on first day of school gets big welcome back at school
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The 11-year-old boy hit by a van on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina, surprised his classmates and friends this week when he returned to school for a visit. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking...
abccolumbia.com
Furman Earns FCS Playoff Bid, Will Play Host To Elon
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Furman Paladins are back in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs, earning an at-large bid to the 24-team field of playoff teams, it was announced today. Furman (9-2, 7-1 SoCon/2nd), winners of six straight games, including a 63-28 triumph over Wofford on Saturday, will...
abccolumbia.com
Kuhns leads Norfolk State past South Carolina State, 42-38
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday. The win snapped a four-game loss streak by the...
abccolumbia.com
Hunter’s 5 3s help Clemson beat Bellarmine 76-66
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight assists, Ian Schieffelin scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 8 minutes and Clemson held on to beat Bellarmine 76-66 Friday night. Brevin Galloway scored 14 points,...
Kunkle recognized at Clemson game
CLEMSON — Prosperity resident, Henry M. Kunkle Sr. — better known as Buddy — was honored as the “Hero of the Game” on Saturday, November 12, at the Clemson vs. Louisville game, which was Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out. Kunkle, 105, was honored during...
abccolumbia.com
Davidson seizes control in 2nd half to take down S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night. The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with...
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
abccolumbia.com
Spring Valley football coach Robin Bacon resigns
Robin Bacon, the head football coach of the Spring Valley Vikings, resigned. He informed his players and the school Friday morning. Bacon took the Spring Valley job in 2015 and has been a head football coach for 32 years. The Vikings went 5-6 this season, losing in the first round...
FOX Carolina
Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
WLTX.com
The Final Kill: How 'Pee Wee' Gaskins got the death penalty in South Carolina
"Pee Wee" Gaskins was 58-years-old when he was electrocuted in downtown Columbia, where Canalside now stands in the Congaree Vista. Here's why.
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library locations closing for Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— All Richland Library locations will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23- Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving, say officials. Services will resume Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. In the meantime, residents can access the library’s resources and information by visiting richlandlibrary.com.
Comments / 0