Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

South Carolina fined by SEC after fans storm field

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — South Carolina and Vanderbilt were fined by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday, a day after schools’ fans rushed the field to celebrate football victories. The SEC docked Vanderbilt $250,000 for the school’s third violation of the league’s access to competition area rules. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks advance to Sweet 16 with 3-2 win over Harvard

DURHAM, NC – The No. 13 and third-seeded South Carolina women’s soccer (15-3-5) team defeated the sixth-seeded Harvard Crimson (12-2-3) 3-2 on Friday night to advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Breaking Down the Action. The Gamecocks got on the board in swift fashion, with...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks Fall to Furman, 79-60, in Charleston Classic Finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Garrett Hien came off the bench and scored 13 of his career-high 20 points in the second half and Furman pulled away from South Carolina in the seventh-place game of the Charleston Classic on Sunday. Hien made 8-of-12 shots, including 3-of-4 3-pointers and had five...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Thanksgiving holiday travel tips for the road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Thanksgiving is only a few days away and if you’re hitting the road or the skies to visit your loved one, you’re not alone. Millions of other Americans will be too. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has tips on how to make the journey as stress-free...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Furman Earns FCS Playoff Bid, Will Play Host To Elon

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Furman Paladins are back in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs, earning an at-large bid to the 24-team field of playoff teams, it was announced today. Furman (9-2, 7-1 SoCon/2nd), winners of six straight games, including a 63-28 triumph over Wofford on Saturday, will...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kuhns leads Norfolk State past South Carolina State, 42-38

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday. The win snapped a four-game loss streak by the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Hunter’s 5 3s help Clemson beat Bellarmine 76-66

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight assists, Ian Schieffelin scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 8 minutes and Clemson held on to beat Bellarmine 76-66 Friday night. Brevin Galloway scored 14 points,...
CLEMSON, SC
Newberry Observer

Kunkle recognized at Clemson game

CLEMSON — Prosperity resident, Henry M. Kunkle Sr. — better known as Buddy — was honored as the “Hero of the Game” on Saturday, November 12, at the Clemson vs. Louisville game, which was Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out. Kunkle, 105, was honored during...
CLEMSON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Davidson seizes control in 2nd half to take down S. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night. The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Spring Valley football coach Robin Bacon resigns

Robin Bacon, the head football coach of the Spring Valley Vikings, resigned. He informed his players and the school Friday morning. Bacon took the Spring Valley job in 2015 and has been a head football coach for 32 years. The Vikings went 5-6 this season, losing in the first round...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
GREER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Library locations closing for Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— All Richland Library locations will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23- Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving, say officials. Services will resume Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. In the meantime, residents can access the library’s resources and information by visiting richlandlibrary.com.
COLUMBIA, SC

