New Champion Crowned at Tonight’s Impact Over Drive Event
Trey Miguel is your new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion. The finals of the tournament for the vacant X-Division Title took place at tonight’s Impact Over Drive event, and saw Miguel defeat Black Taurus to capture the X-Division Title. This is Miguel’s second reign with the title. The title was...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. KEITA vs. Peter Avalon. Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs....
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes. – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra. – New...
Several Notes Ahead Of Tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV: Update On Anthony Bowens, Full Gear Expected To Be “Newsworthy”
Tonight AEW invades the Prudential Center in New Jersey for their annual Full Gear pay-per-view, which features a ton of marquee matchups including Jon Moxley defending the AEW world title against MJF in the main event, as well as the in-ring return of Saraya (fka Paige). Fightful Select has released...
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
Jade Cargill Loves Her Relationship With Tony Khan: “He Was Willing To Listen To My Dream”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose. During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with...
Jade Cargill Bests Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear, Improves To 42-0 and Remains TBS Champion
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBs championship against Nyla Rose, a bout that also had Cargill’s undefeated streak on the line. Rose paid tribute to the great late Eddie Guerrero by entering the matchup in Guerrero’s Cadillac, with her manager, WWE...
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky of The Fixers defend the NWA United States Tag...
Final AEW Full Gear Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Be sure to join us for live coverage of Full Gear, beginning at 7pm ET for the Zero Hour Pre-show. The main pay-per-view card will then begin at 8pm ET. AEW has...
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
SPOILERS: Results From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Tapings 11/20/22
NJPW returned to The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Detonation” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. Christopher Daniels defeated The DKC and beat him up after the bell. Homicide defeated Danny Limelight. Bobby Fish attacked Homicide after the match. Kenny...
New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
A new match has been added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT lineup as the company announced that Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile would take on Kiana James. The show is being built around Wes Lee defending the North American Title against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Here is the updated card for the show:
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut – 3,141 sold. WWE SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, CT – 6,123 sold. AEW Rampage – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ –...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We may be one week removed from Hard Times In New Orleans, but the action in the Big Easy is just starting to pick up!
Mercedes Martinez Confronts Athena On This Evening’s AEW Rampage, Athena Attacks Aubrey Edwards
Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured women’s division stars Athena and Madison Rayne wrestling in singles-action against one another, with the Fallen Goddess picking up the win in a short but competitive matchup. However, Athena would continue attacking the former five-time IMPACT Knockouts champion as soon as the...
Saraya Wins First Match Back In Five Years At Tonight’s AEW Full Gear
Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) taking on Britt Baker in a highly-anticipated grudge match, Saraya’s first professional bout since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. The bout saw a ton of near falls from the get-go,...
Opening Betting Odds For Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens in the Men’s WarGames match has been booked for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list...
Opener Confirmed For AEW Full Gear
AEW has confirmed the opening matchup for this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from Newark, New Jersey. The commentary team announced on the Zero Hour pre-show that the cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will open the main card, which will be the pay-off to a feud that has been ongoing for months. Jungle Boy had also been feuding with the great Christian Cage, who will be in Luchasaurus’ corner for the bout.
Ten Man Tag Added To AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Preshow
AEW announced on this evening’s go-home edition of Rampage that The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter) will be taking on Best Friends (Chuck & Trent), All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW’s Rocky Romero, and a Very Evil Very Mysterious Partner (Danhausen) at tomorrow’s Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show.
