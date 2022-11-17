ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Champion Crowned at Tonight’s Impact Over Drive Event

Trey Miguel is your new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion. The finals of the tournament for the vacant X-Division Title took place at tonight’s Impact Over Drive event, and saw Miguel defeat Black Taurus to capture the X-Division Title. This is Miguel’s second reign with the title. The title was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wrestlingheadlines.com

Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. KEITA vs. Peter Avalon. Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com

Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches

The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes. – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra. – New...
HARTFORD, CT
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jade Cargill Bests Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear, Improves To 42-0 and Remains TBS Champion

Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBs championship against Nyla Rose, a bout that also had Cargill’s undefeated streak on the line. Rose paid tribute to the great late Eddie Guerrero by entering the matchup in Guerrero’s Cadillac, with her manager, WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky of The Fixers defend the NWA United States Tag...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Final AEW Full Gear Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight

The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Be sure to join us for live coverage of Full Gear, beginning at 7pm ET for the Zero Hour Pre-show. The main pay-per-view card will then begin at 8pm ET. AEW has...
NEWARK, NJ
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series

Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
wrestlingheadlines.com

SPOILERS: Results From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Tapings 11/20/22

NJPW returned to The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Detonation” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. Christopher Daniels defeated The DKC and beat him up after the bell. Homicide defeated Danny Limelight. Bobby Fish attacked Homicide after the match. Kenny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

A new match has been added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT lineup as the company announced that Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile would take on Kiana James. The show is being built around Wes Lee defending the North American Title against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Here is the updated card for the show:
wrestlingheadlines.com

Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA

NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We may be one week removed from Hard Times In New Orleans, but the action in the Big Easy is just starting to pick up!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Saraya Wins First Match Back In Five Years At Tonight’s AEW Full Gear

Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view featured Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) taking on Britt Baker in a highly-anticipated grudge match, Saraya’s first professional bout since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. The bout saw a ton of near falls from the get-go,...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Opener Confirmed For AEW Full Gear

AEW has confirmed the opening matchup for this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from Newark, New Jersey. The commentary team announced on the Zero Hour pre-show that the cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will open the main card, which will be the pay-off to a feud that has been ongoing for months. Jungle Boy had also been feuding with the great Christian Cage, who will be in Luchasaurus’ corner for the bout.
NEWARK, NJ
wrestlingheadlines.com

Ten Man Tag Added To AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Preshow

AEW announced on this evening’s go-home edition of Rampage that The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter) will be taking on Best Friends (Chuck & Trent), All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW’s Rocky Romero, and a Very Evil Very Mysterious Partner (Danhausen) at tomorrow’s Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy