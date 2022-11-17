Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to visit while family is in town for Thanksgiving, Christmas
AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday season is here, and that might mean you have family visiting for Thanksgiving or Christmas. You might find yourself looking for a restaurant to take Mom and Dad to or a shop Grandma might like. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals, food pantries in Central Texas
If you're not planning on cooking up a large Thanksgiving feast, there are organizations and places offering meals for the November holiday.
dallasexpress.com
Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Underway in Texas
The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
KVUE
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
Malvern Books in Austin set to close on New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year. The bookstore located in Central Austin announced on its Twitter account that it will officially be closing its doors on Dec. 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved.
Austin metro area has most expensive cities for homeownership, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area has the most expensive cities for homeowners in Texas, according to data from Zillow and wire service Stacker. Zillow ranked the cities with the most expensive homes across the Lone Star State. According to the data reported, an average home in Texas is valued at $315,000. However, there were many homes that priced over $1 million.
Texas French Bread reopens in same location with outdoor garden space after January fire
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Austin staple Texas French Bread is reopening with an outdoor garden space 10 months after a fire destroyed the original building. On Jan. 25, 2022, the bakery near the University of Texas at Austin campus suffered a mechanical failure that caused the entire building to go up in flames. The damage totaled to around $1.1 million to the structure and $500,000 worth of damage to items within the building.
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
fox7austin.com
Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April
The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
KVUE
Report: Construction on complex with affordable housing now underway in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is now underway for a mixed-income multifamily community in North Austin that will be called Saison North. According to the Austin Business Journal, construction started in October. The building will include 116 units and three-quarters of those units will be affordable housing. The building will...
Eater
San Antonio Chef With Six James Beard Nominations Opening First Austin Restaurant in Downtown Hotel
Six-time James Beard Award finalist Steve McHugh, of lauded San Antonio restaurant Cured, is opening his first Austin restaurant in a new hotel downtown. The restaurant, Luminaire, along with a rooftop bar Las Bis, will be found at 721 Congress Avenue within the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin. Both will open on Wednesday, February 1.
Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata
One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
Millions of dollars approved to improve food access in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County commissioners have approved a total of $4.9 million to increase access to food. They continue to see a high demand for convenient, affordable and delicious meals and this money will help provide exactly that. Travis County commissioners recently received an update on how the...
KVUE
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions hosts first inaugural Food & Wine Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is hosting their first annual Food & Wine Festival on Sunday. The resort will be throwing a culinary adventure for all attendees to enjoy one-of-a-kind bites from each of Kalahari’s signature dining restaurants, sip on various beers, ciders and wines from Austin’s top brands, and enjoy a special appearance from Texas' own Michelin Star and Top Chef Alum, John Tesar.
Deadly intersection in Caldwell County leads residents to ask for change
MCMAHAN, Texas — We all know of at least one intersection in Central Texas that's dangerous, but there's one in Caldwell County that has KVUE viewers begging for a change. "Everybody's in a hurry to go someplace," said Tom Will, Caldwell County Constable for Precinct 2. "You hear a lot of excuses, [and] I've heard them all."
KVUE
Austin-area Thanksgiving travel forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we know that many Central Texans will be traveling to spend the holiday with family and friends. Here is a look at what you can expect for your travels. Rain chances will be minimal on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll...
One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, the RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller to the dispatch line stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a1-year-old baby in the home.
KVUE
Comments / 1