ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Underway in Texas

The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Malvern Books in Austin set to close on New Year's Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year. The bookstore located in Central Austin announced on its Twitter account that it will officially be closing its doors on Dec. 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin metro area has most expensive cities for homeownership, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area has the most expensive cities for homeowners in Texas, according to data from Zillow and wire service Stacker. Zillow ranked the cities with the most expensive homes across the Lone Star State. According to the data reported, an average home in Texas is valued at $315,000. However, there were many homes that priced over $1 million.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas French Bread reopens in same location with outdoor garden space after January fire

AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Austin staple Texas French Bread is reopening with an outdoor garden space 10 months after a fire destroyed the original building. On Jan. 25, 2022, the bakery near the University of Texas at Austin campus suffered a mechanical failure that caused the entire building to go up in flames. The damage totaled to around $1.1 million to the structure and $500,000 worth of damage to items within the building.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata

One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions hosts first inaugural Food & Wine Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is hosting their first annual Food & Wine Festival on Sunday. The resort will be throwing a culinary adventure for all attendees to enjoy one-of-a-kind bites from each of Kalahari’s signature dining restaurants, sip on various beers, ciders and wines from Austin’s top brands, and enjoy a special appearance from Texas' own Michelin Star and Top Chef Alum, John Tesar.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin-area Thanksgiving travel forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we know that many Central Texans will be traveling to spend the holiday with family and friends. Here is a look at what you can expect for your travels. Rain chances will be minimal on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, the RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller to the dispatch line stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a1-year-old baby in the home.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy