MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have advanced an ordinance that will prohibit anti-abortion rights protesters from blocking others' access to reproductive health care facilities in the city.The ordinance was spearheaded by City Council Member Lisa Goodman."Abortion rights are not truly a right for all women if there is no access," Goodman said. "This ordinance helps ensure access to reproductive health care in Minneapolis."There were all smiles from Minneapolis leaders Thursday as Mayor Jacob Frey signed an ordinance months in the making."We're signing this in the name of choice, in the name of access, both for...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO