Minneapolis, MN

Charles
3d ago

Good. Uneducated crazies have no right to block medical access for others based on personal beliefs. I'm shocked this wasn't law long ago...

MinnPost

Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues

This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis advances ordinance halting people from blocking access to abortion providers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have advanced an ordinance that will prohibit anti-abortion rights protesters from blocking others' access to reproductive health care facilities in the city.The ordinance was spearheaded by City Council Member Lisa Goodman."Abortion rights are not truly a right for all women if there is no access," Goodman said. "This ordinance helps ensure access to reproductive health care in Minneapolis."There were all smiles from Minneapolis leaders Thursday as Mayor Jacob Frey signed an ordinance months in the making."We're signing this in the name of choice, in the name of access, both for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota

A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short

In our August commentary, we outlined a few basic steps to improve Brady disclosure, which is the constitutional requirement that prosecutors fully disclose all evidence relevant to the defense. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s recently released Brady policy does not pass constitutional muster and fails to take the steps needed to ensure justice for defendants […] The post Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota nurses set upcoming strike vote

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. Two months since a historic, three-day strike saw roughly 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job, the Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced they'll again...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota events will honor transgender people killed this year across U.S.

On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez announced an honorary resolution observing Transgender Day of Remembrance. “Transgender Day of Remembrance is also observed as Transgender Day of Resilience to celebrate the resilience and power of trans and gender-nonconforming people still living, fighting for their safety and protecting each other,” Chavez said during the council meeting. “Transgender and gender-nonconforming people deserve the resources and protections necessary to be celebrated in life, not only death.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta

In his victory speech on election night, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged his union backers and the legacy that’s in the name of his party: Democratic-Farmer-Labor. “This is a union state,” he said. Labor unions spent millions to secure Walz’s re-election and help his party take control of the House and Senate for the first time […] The post What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Daily

Students demand closure of local crisis pregnancy centers

University of Minnesota students and community activists gathered in front of a crisis pregnancy center (CPC) near campus Nov. 11 to advocate for better abortion care services on campus. The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the protest to speak out against crisis pregnancy centers like...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Defendants in SE Minnesota burglary and chase enter different pleas

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men accused of leading law enforcement on a chase after robbing a construction site is pleading guilty while another is still heading to trial. Kyle Lee Felter, 47 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, were arrested on August 27. Investigators say they burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan.
ORONOCO, MN
fox9.com

Driver killed after hitting traffic pole in Minneapolis; passenger hurt

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was killed after she crashed into a traffic pole in Minneapolis early Monday, police said. Her passenger was injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street South and Third Avenue South at about 2:25 a.m. Police saw a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic pole.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Confronting the problem of plastic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Have you ever wondered just how much plastic you encounter in your daily life?. For this story, we had a family of five hold on to every piece of plastic they touched for one week to get a sense of just how much plastic we use.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Wild Chase and Shooting Lead to Federal Charge Against MN Man

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man is facing a federal charge connected to a wild chase in a stolen car back in August. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Carson McCoy of Blaine is facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon. He is currently being held without bail.
BLAINE, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis Police: Woman killed after possible hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a woman in her 50s was killed after she was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot off the 800 block of East Hennepin Avenue. Police believe the woman fell in the parking lot before being struck by the car. When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

