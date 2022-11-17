Read full article on original website
Charles
3d ago
Good. Uneducated crazies have no right to block medical access for others based on personal beliefs. I'm shocked this wasn't law long ago...
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Related
kfgo.com
New Minneapolis ordinance makes it illegal to block entrance to abortion clinics
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has signed a new ordinance into law that makes it illegal to block the entrances and driveways to abortion clinics, something that city leaders say protesters have been doing at the city’s only abortion clinic – Planned Parenthood in Uptown.
Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues
This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
Minneapolis advances ordinance halting people from blocking access to abortion providers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have advanced an ordinance that will prohibit anti-abortion rights protesters from blocking others' access to reproductive health care facilities in the city.The ordinance was spearheaded by City Council Member Lisa Goodman."Abortion rights are not truly a right for all women if there is no access," Goodman said. "This ordinance helps ensure access to reproductive health care in Minneapolis."There were all smiles from Minneapolis leaders Thursday as Mayor Jacob Frey signed an ordinance months in the making."We're signing this in the name of choice, in the name of access, both for...
Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota
A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short
In our August commentary, we outlined a few basic steps to improve Brady disclosure, which is the constitutional requirement that prosecutors fully disclose all evidence relevant to the defense. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s recently released Brady policy does not pass constitutional muster and fails to take the steps needed to ensure justice for defendants […] The post Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota nurses set upcoming strike vote
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. Two months since a historic, three-day strike saw roughly 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job, the Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced they'll again...
mprnews.org
Minnesota events will honor transgender people killed this year across U.S.
On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez announced an honorary resolution observing Transgender Day of Remembrance. “Transgender Day of Remembrance is also observed as Transgender Day of Resilience to celebrate the resilience and power of trans and gender-nonconforming people still living, fighting for their safety and protecting each other,” Chavez said during the council meeting. “Transgender and gender-nonconforming people deserve the resources and protections necessary to be celebrated in life, not only death.”
What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta
In his victory speech on election night, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged his union backers and the legacy that’s in the name of his party: Democratic-Farmer-Labor. “This is a union state,” he said. Labor unions spent millions to secure Walz’s re-election and help his party take control of the House and Senate for the first time […] The post What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Daily
Students demand closure of local crisis pregnancy centers
University of Minnesota students and community activists gathered in front of a crisis pregnancy center (CPC) near campus Nov. 11 to advocate for better abortion care services on campus. The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the protest to speak out against crisis pregnancy centers like...
redlakenationnews.com
Legally bought guns turning up at crime scenes faster than ever in Minnesota, nationally
A South St. Paul teen shot dead outside his home in a botched drug deal. Bullets peppered throughout a crowded St. Paul bar. A gun stolen from a Ham Lake home fired at motorcyclists less than a half hour later. Legally bought firearms are showing up at crime scenes in...
Legalizing tent encampments to support unhoused residents
Imagine you and your belongings being thrown out of the only place you currently call home. Imagine having 40 minutes of warning while the police hover over you as you collect your items. This is what recently happened to the residents of a Near North Minneapolis tent encampment. This is...
fox9.com
Hennepin Co. paramedics say they’re being denied health care benefit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Paramedics are responsible for caring for the hurt and the sick every day. But union paramedics in Hennepin County now worry that after they retire, they won't have a specific health care benefit to fall back on if they get sick themselves. The Hennepin County Association...
KIMT
Defendants in SE Minnesota burglary and chase enter different pleas
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men accused of leading law enforcement on a chase after robbing a construction site is pleading guilty while another is still heading to trial. Kyle Lee Felter, 47 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, were arrested on August 27. Investigators say they burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan.
Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty
Mary Moriarty’s election as Hennepin County attorney could lead to another wave of Minneapolis police retirements and resignations, some current and former officers say. The post Some fear another wave of MPD departures with arrival of reform-minded Moriarty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
siouxfalls.business
Jodi’s Journal: Minnesota, don’t write off your neighbor to the west
You know things have changed when a Chick-fil-A struggles to stay open. That was the case for more than two years nearly every time I passed by Concourse C at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. There were times the passenger traffic was so light flying through in 2020 and 2021...
fox9.com
Driver killed after hitting traffic pole in Minneapolis; passenger hurt
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was killed after she crashed into a traffic pole in Minneapolis early Monday, police said. Her passenger was injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street South and Third Avenue South at about 2:25 a.m. Police saw a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic pole.
fox9.com
Confronting the problem of plastic
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Have you ever wondered just how much plastic you encounter in your daily life?. For this story, we had a family of five hold on to every piece of plastic they touched for one week to get a sense of just how much plastic we use.
fox9.com
Northstar Journey of 1862: Family escapes slavery for a new life in Hastings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A full house turned up at St Peter’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Minneapolis on Saturday to learn about Greg McMoore’s family history. He shared with them the important story of his ancestors’ "North Star Journey" from enslavement on a Virginia plantation to freedom in Hastings, Minnesota.
Wild Chase and Shooting Lead to Federal Charge Against MN Man
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man is facing a federal charge connected to a wild chase in a stolen car back in August. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Carson McCoy of Blaine is facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon. He is currently being held without bail.
fox9.com
Minneapolis Police: Woman killed after possible hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a woman in her 50s was killed after she was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot off the 800 block of East Hennepin Avenue. Police believe the woman fell in the parking lot before being struck by the car. When...
Comments / 4