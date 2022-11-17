Read full article on original website
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Prosecution in Trump Organization tax fraud case rests earlier than expected
Prosecutors in New York on Monday rested their side in a tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization after eight days of presenting their case, which hinged largely on the testimony of two top executives who spoke about how they avoided taxes. Attorneys for the Trump Organization are expected to...
Judge orders Amazon to stop retaliations against employees engaged in workplace activism
The ruling came in a court case brought by the National Labor Relations Board, which sued Amazon in March.
