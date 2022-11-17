ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Delta Liquid Energy Announces Annual Holiday Donation Drive

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
Donations collected for local nonprofits across the state

PASO ROBLES — Delta Liquid Energy, a fourth-generation, family-owned, and operated propane marketing company headquartered in Paso Robles, is collecting donations for those in need during the holiday season.

Delta Liquid Energy will also be contributing donations to these organizations based on their needs. The drives will be starting Nov. 1 and will continue until Monday, Dec. 5, for donations of new, unwrapped toys for all ages, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations. This year, they are happy to contribute to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, the Community Action Partnership of Kern County, Friends of Tulare County, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, and the Salvation Army.

Each Delta Liquid Energy branch is locally operated. In the same spirit, all donations collected will go directly back into the communities they were collected in. Over the years, Delta Liquid Energy has pledged thousands of dollars to support these organizations and others like them. This year they have committed to donating $7,500 company-wide to purchase toys, gift cards, and non-perishables to help these organizations. In addition, they will also be matching all donations received. Help your local neighbors in need by donating, and your contribution will be doubled.

For the year 2022, there are more ways to donate than ever. They are accepting donations both in person and shipped directly to their offices. In-person donations are accepted in their offices and by their drivers while they are delivering your propane. Shipping directly to their offices is also as easy as can be. Simply shop at your favorite online retailer and use their office as your shipping address. Additionally, some grocery stores offer online shopping and will hand-deliver to the location of your choosing. Please check with your local store for the availability of this service.

LOCATIONS ACCEPTING DONATIONS

  • 1960 Ramada Drive Paso Robles — Accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages.
  • 755 Blosser Road Santa Maria — A virtual food drive has been established for those who would like to donate online.
  • 1620 Lemonwood Drive Santa Paula — Accepting new, unwrapped toys for teens and young children.
  • 42165 North Sierra Hwy Lancaster — Accepting new, unwrapped toys for babies 0-3 years old.
  • 321 E. Noble Ave., Bldg. A Farmersville — Please support Friends of Tulare County by donating directly or purchasing toys off their Amazon wishlist.
  • 3400 Buck Owens Blvd Bakersfield — Accepting non-perishable food items.
  • 5100 Lake Isabella Blvd. Lake Isabella — Accepting non-perishable food items.
  • 1582 Goodrick Drive, Unit #6B Tehachapi — Accepting gift cards for teens.

ABOUT DELTA LIQUID ENERGY

Delta Liquid Energy began in Paso Robles in 1936 as San Luis Butane Distributors with founders Harry and Iva Platz. It became Delta Liquid Energy in 1987. Today, the company is still family-owned and has eight locations throughout California and one in Nevada. In a commitment to giving back to all the communities they operate in, Delta Liquid Energy’s Holiday Donation Drive is one initiative of many they participate in throughout the year. To learn more or to contribute your ideas for community involvement, visit deltaliquidenergy.com/about-us/community-partnerships/

