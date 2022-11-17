Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the United States in both teams' Group B opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday in Doha, Qatar. Bale earned the penalty when he received a pass inside the area and used his body to shield himself from the challenge of American defender Walker Zimmerman, who clearly fouled him with his attempt at the ball. ...

25 MINUTES AGO