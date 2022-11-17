ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
‘Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47

The "Supernatural" family has lost one of its own. Actress Nicki Aycox, who portrayed character Meg Masters on the CW series alongside Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in 2006 and 2008, died on Nov. 16, her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky shared on Facebook. She was 47. "My beautiful, smart, fierce,...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

