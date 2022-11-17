Read full article on original website
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'
The TV star and her now-husband met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love at the same location Tammy Slaton is now a married woman! The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy says. "I'm married now!" Slaton and Willingham, 39, met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love...
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Women's Health
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup
Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey‘s Final Rose has dropped all its petals. Gabby‘s final pick opened up about his breakup with the ICU nurse in a post on his Instagram last week, as reported by E! Online. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby,” Erich wrote. “The reality is that we were […] The post The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup appeared first on Reality Tea.
Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Glitzy Dress & 6-Inch Stiletto Heels for ‘Cuff It’ Challenge
Nicole Scherzinger took on the “Cuff It” challenge in glamorous style — with a little help from her friends. Dancing in an elevator on Instagram Reels to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” with Luke Evans Olly Murs, Beverley Knight and Leean Rimes, the former Pussycat Doll wore a long gold dress by Julien Macdonald. Covered in sparkling sequins, the sleek long-sleeved piece included a backless silhouette with two frontal side cutouts. Completing Scherzinger’s ensemble were layered diamond rings and thin diamond drop earrings, giving it an added sprinkling of sparkle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) Scherzinger’s ensemble was complete...
Centre Daily
Fans Claim They Haven’t Seen Kylie Jenner’s Dogs ‘Since 2016’ After She Shares Rare Video of Pets
She’s a dog mom too! Kylie Jenner showed off her pets, those iconic Italian Greyhound pups, in a rare TikTok video and fans took notice. In fact, some took to the comments section to poke fun at the makeup mogul. Kylie, 25, uploaded the short clip on Sunday, November...
Centre Daily
An Unlikely Pair! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Whirlwind Relationship Timeline
An unexpected couple! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio sparked romance rumors in August 2022, and have been keeping things under the radar ever since. Once possible relationship rumors between the Inception actor and model started swirling, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style that they were more than friends. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” an insider told In Touch at the time, noting that things started heating up after Leo split from Camila Morrone.
Machine Gun Kelly's Spike Suit Was The Real Winner At The American Music Awards
You can look, but don't you touch!
