The TV star and her now-husband met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love at the same location Tammy Slaton is now a married woman! The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy says. "I'm married now!" Slaton and Willingham, 39, met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love...

GIBSONBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO