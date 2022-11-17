Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
BREAKING: 2023 Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle commits to Minnesota
After another close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Sunday with their first commitment in sometime. Former Washington State defensive tackle commit, and Texas native Theorin Randle announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, one week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. So why did Randle decide that Minnesota is now where he wanted to be? He broke it down with GopherIllustrated.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
siouxfalls.business
Jodi’s Journal: Minnesota, don’t write off your neighbor to the west
You know things have changed when a Chick-fil-A struggles to stay open. That was the case for more than two years nearly every time I passed by Concourse C at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. There were times the passenger traffic was so light flying through in 2020 and 2021...
kelo.com
Minnesota’s bragging rights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
fox9.com
Minnesota honors Transgender Day of Remembrance, mourns Colorado shooting victims
(FOX 9) - While a motive in the shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is still unclear, the tragedy is bringing pain and heavy emotions to Minnesota’s LGBTQ community. OutFront Minnesota, the state's largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, already had an event scheduled Sunday to observe Transgender Day...
fox9.com
Gophers: PJ Fleck laments ‘catastrophic plays’ in another close loss to Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS - "We did everything but win the football game." PJ Fleck and the University of Minnesota football team uses Sunday to wipe the slate clean, put on their metaphoric leather vests and learn from the result the day before. At his weekly news conference Monday, Fleck reflected on another missed opportunity, or in Saturday’s case a few of them, to beat the Hawkeyes for the first time in his tenure.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox9.com
Gophers to face Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team will conclude the 2022 regular season with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Wisconsin that will air on ESPN. The Gophers are coming off a heartbreaking 13-10 loss to Iowa on Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mo Ibrahim had 39 carries for 263 yards and a touchdown, but fumbled with five minutes to play as Minnesota was driving for a go-ahead score. After getting the ball back, Athan Kaliakmanis had a pass in Iowa territory intended for Lemeke Brockington broken up by Riley Moss, and intercepted by Jack Campbell.
rejournals.com
Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie
The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Tranquil start to Thanksgiving week; more active nationwide this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a cold and very active week last week, we have earned a break ... and we're going to get it. While there will be some minor exceptions, a very benign weather pattern is setting up for much of Minnesota over the next few days with fairly quiet conditions nationally until late in the week.
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
fox9.com
Northstar Journey of 1862: Family escapes slavery for a new life in Hastings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A full house turned up at St Peter’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Minneapolis on Saturday to learn about Greg McMoore’s family history. He shared with them the important story of his ancestors’ "North Star Journey" from enslavement on a Virginia plantation to freedom in Hastings, Minnesota.
St. Thomas still in waiting period for playoffs despite football team's D-I success
The University of Saint Thomas football team is 10-1 and league champions but there’s no postseason because of NCAA waiting period during D-1 transition
KARE
Randy Shaver reveals the 2022 KARE 11 All-Metro Football Team
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — An annual high school football tradition is reaching a milestone in 2022, as Randy Shaver reveals his 35th annual All-Metro Football Team. As always, Randy's picks recognize the top talent in high school football from across the Twin Cities metro area. Here's a look at...
fox9.com
Deadly snowstorm slams Western NY, Buffalo metro area with record 6-plus feet of snow
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm is underway across western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, where some places will see more than 4 feet of snow pile up by the end of this weekend. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Hockey Recap: Shorthanded Wolverines drop both games at home against Minnesota
Shortly before the start of the highly anticipated top-five showdown between No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Michigan, it was announced the Wolverines would be without several key players due to illness. Six Wolverines in total missed the first game: the top-scoring player in college hockey, Adam Fantilli, Michigan’s third-leading...
fox9.com
Gophers fall to Iowa on Senior Day 13-10, lose 8th straight to Hawkeyes
MINNEAPOLIS - Floyd of Rosedale is heading back to Iowa City for an eighth straight year after the University of Minnesota football team lost a heartbreaker to the Hawkeyes, 13-10, on a frigid Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Iowa not only took the prized pig home, they also ended the...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings after rattling off three straight wins and are expected to hold the keys to their own fate by the time today’s game kicks off. They’ve come a long way in three weeks, rising from worst to first in the division standings and climbing from under .500 to bowl eligible and potentially on track for preseason win total expectations.
