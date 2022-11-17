ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

247Sports

BREAKING: 2023 Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle commits to Minnesota

After another close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Sunday with their first commitment in sometime. Former Washington State defensive tackle commit, and Texas native Theorin Randle announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, one week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. So why did Randle decide that Minnesota is now where he wanted to be? He broke it down with GopherIllustrated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kelo.com

Minnesota’s bragging rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Gophers: PJ Fleck laments ‘catastrophic plays’ in another close loss to Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS - "We did everything but win the football game." PJ Fleck and the University of Minnesota football team uses Sunday to wipe the slate clean, put on their metaphoric leather vests and learn from the result the day before. At his weekly news conference Monday, Fleck reflected on another missed opportunity, or in Saturday’s case a few of them, to beat the Hawkeyes for the first time in his tenure.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Gophers to face Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team will conclude the 2022 regular season with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Wisconsin that will air on ESPN. The Gophers are coming off a heartbreaking 13-10 loss to Iowa on Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mo Ibrahim had 39 carries for 263 yards and a touchdown, but fumbled with five minutes to play as Minnesota was driving for a go-ahead score. After getting the ball back, Athan Kaliakmanis had a pass in Iowa territory intended for Lemeke Brockington broken up by Riley Moss, and intercepted by Jack Campbell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie

The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KARE

Randy Shaver reveals the 2022 KARE 11 All-Metro Football Team

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — An annual high school football tradition is reaching a milestone in 2022, as Randy Shaver reveals his 35th annual All-Metro Football Team. As always, Randy's picks recognize the top talent in high school football from across the Twin Cities metro area. Here's a look at...
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings after rattling off three straight wins and are expected to hold the keys to their own fate by the time today’s game kicks off. They’ve come a long way in three weeks, rising from worst to first in the division standings and climbing from under .500 to bowl eligible and potentially on track for preseason win total expectations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

