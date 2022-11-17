Read full article on original website
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots walk-off win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy against the New York Jets. Bill Belichick approached the podium with a smile following Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Patriots’ division rivals. The Patriots coach had plenty of nice things to say about his teams defense and special teams. The...
The New England Patriots Urgently Need to Stop Flushing $23 Million Down the Drain Before It’s Too Late
Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have been vastly mismanaged given their big salaries. The post The New England Patriots Urgently Need to Stop Flushing $23 Million Down the Drain Before It’s Too Late appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Carson Wentz trade gives Commanders incentive to start Taylor Heinicke at least two more games
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of...
Patrick Mahomes calls Travis Kelce “greatest tight end of all time”
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City’s dramatic win in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and afterward Mahomes had high praise for Kelce. “Travis, I mean, it’s Travis, greatest tight end of all time, he makes plays like that to win...
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
If Aaron Rodgers returns, he needs to be all in, all year
In early 2008, the Packers told quarterback Brett Favre that they needed to know ASAP whether he’d be returning for another season. Favre chose to retire. In early 2023, will the Packers send a similar message to Aaron Rodgers?. And it could be more than simply asking Rodgers if...
Bears: Justin Fields 'day-to-day' with injured shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) is day-to-day and the team 'will see where he is on Wednesday,' coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.
Linval Joseph: Eagles gave me a chance, I want to show the world I’ve still got it
The Eagles added a pair of veteran defensive tackles to their roster last week and both Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh had a hand in Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Colts. The two players split a sack of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and combined to make seven tackles in their first game action for any team during the 2022 season. After the game, Joseph, who turned 34 last month, said that he felt he “did my job” despite having limited practice time with the team and that he hopes to use the rest of the season as a chance to show the league that he still has a lot left in the tank.
Day-to-day? Zolak pushes back on David Andrews injury report
UPDATE (Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:32 p.m. ET): Here's the latest update on Andrews, per Rapoport. That'd be a crushing blow for the Patriots, who desperately need continuity on their offensive line after allowing Mac Jones to be sacked six times Sunday. But what if Andrews doesn't miss the rest...
This stat sums up absurdity of Patriots' last-second win over Jets
There's winning ugly, and then there's the New England Patriots' 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Patriots earned their 14th consecutive win over their AFC East rival despite neither team scoring an offensive touchdown. Marcus Jones saved the game from overtime, busting free for an 84-yard punt return touchdown with just five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal a dramatic Patriots win.
Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
Raiders beat Broncos on Davante Adams overtime TD
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the...
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Cardinals don’t activate Hollywood Brown for Monday night’s game
Wide receiver Hollywood Brown won’t be in the lineup for the Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. The Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their game against the 49ers, but Brown remains on the injured reserve list. Brown was designated to return last week after missing four games with a foot injury.
Matt Pryor out for Colts, reportedly went to hospital with illness
The Colts will not have tackle Matt Pryor in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Pryor was on the team’s inactive list on Sunday morning and James Palmer of NFL Media reports that he went to the hospital with an illness. Right tackle Braden Smith was...
Inside the Ndamukong Suh deal
Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh waited to pick his next team. On Thursday, he did. Here’s a look at the details of the one-year deal with the Eagles that covers the balance of the season. 1. Signing bonus: $250,000. 2. Base salary: $750,000 for eight weeks, fully guaranteed. 3....
Commanders will activate Chase Young
Defensive end Chase Young‘s long absence from the Commanders’ active roster is set to come to an end. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that the team will activate Young from the physically unable to perform list. Young has been practicing for the last few weeks and the window to activate him was closing this week.
