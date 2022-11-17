ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers flying to and from Buffalo make it just in time before the snow storm

By Sarah Minkewicz
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – As the lake effect storm rolls in… travel both on the road and in the air will be extremely difficult. Many flights to and from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been canceled.

The Kerkhoven family, from Niagara on the Lake, already delayed their family vacation to Florida once because of hurricane weather. This time they’re all set to board the plane and head south before the snowstorm.

“We got delayed last week with the storm going down to Disney so we had to rebook everything and just make it out before the storm hit today,” said traveler Robert Kerkhoven.

“Can’t wait to get on the plane,” said Brenda Kerkhoven.

Traveler John Foote had to rebook his flight, along with his coworkers, just to make it out of here in time.

“It’s a good feeling, we were supposed to leave tomorrow, we changed our flight to today,” he said. “So that we could get out. But yea it’s been pretty hectic with the changing of the tickets and so forth but so far so good.”

By Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen flights scheduled to land in Buffalo were canceled.

Lockport native Joshua Hessler managed to arrive to Buffalo on a flight from Charleston, South Carolina.

“If I booked it any later I definitely could’ve been in some troubling situations to say the least,” he said.

Airport Officials are expecting there to be more flight cancellations over the next few days as this storm gets going.

“Right now we are experiencing some of the cancelations and the delays. What we do recommend for travelers is before they hit the road to come to the airport that they go online and check with the airlines, they will have the most up to date information,” NFTA spokesperson Kelly Khatib said. “As for us here at the airport we are making sure that the airfield is going to be clear for whatever airplanes are still able to come out here.”

Sarah Minkewicz is an Emmy-nominated reporter and Buffalo native who has been a part of the News 4 team since 2019. Follow Sarah on Twitter @SarahMinkewicz and click here to see more of her work.

