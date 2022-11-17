Two young children die in western Indiana mobile home fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (AP) — Two young children have died in a mobile home fire in western Indiana, authorities say.

Three-year-old Athena Holdbrook and 3-month-old Aries Romine died in the fire Wednesday night at Northview Country Estates outside Brazil, Clay County Coroner Nick French said.

Both children died from smoke inhalation, French said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions and conflicting stories, we can’t say anything yet on a cause,” Posey Township Fire Chief Cody Barnard said.

Neighbor Michael Roberts Muhammad said he was with the family in the afternoon and ran to the home when he heard shouting.

“Tried to go into the front door, but the heat was so overwhelming, and the smoke was so overwhelming. It was like I was being pushed back out. I tried to go back in twice, but I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t do anything but fall on my knees and pray,” Muhammad said.

“It was horrifying to watch,” neighbor Leeann Chandler added, “knowing they were still in there and there was nothing we could do.”

Barnard, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Brazil is about 55 miles (88.5) southwest of Indianapolis.