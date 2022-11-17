Read full article on original website
Airplane Art – Qatar Airways Airbus A380 taking off from London Heathrow
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Qatar Airways Airbus A380 accelerating down the runway at Heathrow Airport as it takes off for the trip back to Hamad International Airport in Doha. Qatar Airways operates a fleet of...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (19th November)
TRIP REPORT – Fall fun in the Windy City. We’re past the halfway point of this trip report. I’ve had to reorganise how this trip report works for now, but we should be on track again next week. Maybe. Avios and Uber. HOWTO: Link Your Uber and...
Report Links Ikea to Forced Labor
Ikea has drawn criticism in European media for allegedly buying from wood suppliers who use forced prison labor in Belarus. According to an investigation by Disclose, a nonprofit news outlet in France, at least 10 Belarusian suppliers to Ikea had links to penal colonies over the last decade. Belarus, which is sometimes referred to as “Europe’s last dictatorship,” is ruled by an autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko. Under his rule, which began in 1994, the country has been criticized for human rights violations, including those against detainees at its prisons. Belarus is one of the largest producers of affordable timber in Europe, exporting...
What a Steal! An Entire Spanish Village is on Sale for Just $260K!
This is not a Spanish villa but an ENTIRE SPANISH VILLAGE! It is on sale for just $260K with over 40 houses and much more!. There are a bunch of Americans that have been buying and are looking to buy retirement homes in Europe. For this purpose, there have been all kind of investment schemes that countries use, like Greece’s Golden Visa (which, by the way, is shortly going from €250,000 to €500,000 in investment amount!). But, how about buying an entire village – in Spain, no less!
Adding Apple AirTags Due To London Baggage Handler Strike
Airlines Refund $600M, Most Underrated European Cities, REAL ID Deadline
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Saturday, November 19, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Central Madrid Photo Walk – Royal Palace and Almudena Cathedral
There was no way I would sit in a hotel room for my only day in central Madrid, even if it was 35C/95F on the streets in July. Google Maps showed the Royal Palace about 25 minutes walk from IHG’s Hotel Indigo Princesa and I aimed to see at least one tourist landmark while in Madrid.
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 172
An article was published back on Saturday, January 8, 2022 by Travel + Leisure which pertained to “14 awesome retro motor lodges” in the United States — complete with photographs. You can view and read the entire article here. What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 172.
Which Countries Have the Most Paid Vacation Days?
Do not believe what the authors of many weblogs have professed over the years: travel is not free by any stretch of the imagination — even if points and miles earned with frequent travel loyalty programs are used. Some money is absolutely needed for certain aspects of travel — and for most people, that money is earned through working. The problem is that many people who are employed full time need vacation time to travel with the money for which they worked hard and rightfully earned…
