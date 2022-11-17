This is not a Spanish villa but an ENTIRE SPANISH VILLAGE! It is on sale for just $260K with over 40 houses and much more!. There are a bunch of Americans that have been buying and are looking to buy retirement homes in Europe. For this purpose, there have been all kind of investment schemes that countries use, like Greece’s Golden Visa (which, by the way, is shortly going from €250,000 to €500,000 in investment amount!). But, how about buying an entire village – in Spain, no less!

6 HOURS AGO