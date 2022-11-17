ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman

Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
UNITYVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men facing charges for threats

Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say. Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick. The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly caught lurking outside home

Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman lied on ATF form

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man found guilty of burning down motorcycle club sentenced

Williamsport, Pa. — An Old Lycoming man found guilty of intentionally burning down a motorcycle club was sentenced this week. Damon Lee Millington will spend a minimum of 15 years in prison for the conviction with the possibility of maxing out at 30 years. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years. Related reading: Jurors decide fate of Road Knight Motorcycle Club arsonist ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Berwick man busted for allegedly selling drugs

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
skooknews.com

Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing

A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man was allegedly high when he crashed car with child inside

Muncy, Pa. — A Turbotville man who crashed his car last summer was allegedly high on marijuana and had a child with him, police say. Brandon Robert Van Scoy, 30, lost control of his car and hit a guide rail on Interstate 180 westbound in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of July 27. Trooper Jeffrey Urban of state police at Montoursville said Van Scoy was driving 85 mph at the...
TURBOTVILLE, PA
WBRE

State police search for suspect in armed robbery

HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect of an armed robbery Friday morning.   According to state police, the unidentified man entered a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville Borough just before 7:30 am.   Police say the man slid a note to the cashier demanding money and […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Reading Police investigating fatal shooting

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide reported late Friday night. On Nov. 18 at approximately 10:00 pm officers responded to the area of the 200 Blk of Penn Street for a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived and found a...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Police Arrest 3 In Gun Trafficking Sting, Officials Say

Three adults are in custody and multiple weapons were seized following a gun trafficking sting in Berks County, according to authorities. Reading police executed two search warrants at homes on the 500 block of South 18th Street and the 1500 block of North 14th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gun running, the department said in a release.
READING, PA
WGAL

Police: Missing woman found safe

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police Update: Neyis Gomez De Ullola has been located safe. Emergency crews began the search early Saturday morning and the missing woman was found safe just before 2 p.m. Police in Lancaster County are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. According to police,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at a CITGO

HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery at a CITGO in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 7:25 a.m. Friday, at a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville, a man slid a note […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy