Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Related
Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman
Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
Two men facing charges for threats
Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say. Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick. The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in...
Man allegedly caught lurking outside home
Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
Police: Woman lied on ATF form
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
PennLive.com
Mom who choked child sentenced to state prison: ‘You almost loved her to death’
“I love that girl so much,” Mary Hawkins said before her sentencing. “You almost loved her to death,” Dauphin County Court Judge Deborah Curcillo replied. That was why Hawkins, 23, of Harrisburg, received 5-10 years in state prison on Tuesday for choking her 3-year-old daughter earlier this year.
Man found guilty of burning down motorcycle club sentenced
Williamsport, Pa. — An Old Lycoming man found guilty of intentionally burning down a motorcycle club was sentenced this week. Damon Lee Millington will spend a minimum of 15 years in prison for the conviction with the possibility of maxing out at 30 years. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years. Related reading: Jurors decide fate of Road Knight Motorcycle Club arsonist ...
local21news.com
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
WOLF
Pottsville man crashes vehicle, found inside with fatal gunshot wound
READING, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — Reading Police are investigating the death of a man they say was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday night. According to Skook News, a Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County just after 10 PM Friday. Just before 10 PM, Reading Police...
Berwick man busted for allegedly selling drugs
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
1 dead after altercation leads to gunfire in downtown Reading, police say
A 37-year-old Pottsville man is dead following a shooting Friday night in downtown Reading. Police and EMS responded to the 200 block of Penn Street Friday, November 18, 2022, approximately 10pm, for the report of a motor vehicle crash. As officers and paramedics arrived, they found the victim, identified as...
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random Act
Jason Rivera(Chris Coyle/Lebtown) On February 15, 2022, 13-year-old Jason Rivera was shot and killed. To this day, there have been no words from the police about any motives or suspects. His case has remained unsolved.
skooknews.com
Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing
A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
Police: Man was allegedly high when he crashed car with child inside
Muncy, Pa. — A Turbotville man who crashed his car last summer was allegedly high on marijuana and had a child with him, police say. Brandon Robert Van Scoy, 30, lost control of his car and hit a guide rail on Interstate 180 westbound in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of July 27. Trooper Jeffrey Urban of state police at Montoursville said Van Scoy was driving 85 mph at the...
State police search for suspect in armed robbery
HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect of an armed robbery Friday morning. According to state police, the unidentified man entered a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville Borough just before 7:30 am. Police say the man slid a note to the cashier demanding money and […]
abc27.com
Reading Police investigating fatal shooting
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide reported late Friday night. On Nov. 18 at approximately 10:00 pm officers responded to the area of the 200 Blk of Penn Street for a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived and found a...
Reading Police Arrest 3 In Gun Trafficking Sting, Officials Say
Three adults are in custody and multiple weapons were seized following a gun trafficking sting in Berks County, according to authorities. Reading police executed two search warrants at homes on the 500 block of South 18th Street and the 1500 block of North 14th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gun running, the department said in a release.
pahomepage.com
Man allegedly assaulted, threatened to kill woman at Cumberland County Sheetz
Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman. Man allegedly assaulted, threatened to kill woman …. Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman. Scranton comes together to help veterans...
WGAL
Police: Missing woman found safe
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police Update: Neyis Gomez De Ullola has been located safe. Emergency crews began the search early Saturday morning and the missing woman was found safe just before 2 p.m. Police in Lancaster County are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. According to police,...
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at a CITGO
HUGHESVILLE BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery at a CITGO in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 7:25 a.m. Friday, at a CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville, a man slid a note […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3