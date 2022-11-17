ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Aggies fans react to the deadly shooting involving an NMSU men’s basketball player

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University fans are reacting to Saturday's deadly shooting involving an NMSU student. The Albuquerque Journal reported that an altercation early Saturday morning between 21-year-old Mike Peake - a junior forward for the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team - and a 19-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Backcourt Leads Miners to 72-68 Win Over Texas State

EL PASO, Texas --The backcourt duo of N’Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson combined to score 37 points with 17 rebounds as UTEP upended Texas State 72-68 in an overtime thriller on Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center. In a game featuring a bevy of ebbs and flows, the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

NMSU Men’s Basketball game postponed following deadly shooting of UNM student on campus

UPDATE: Sources close to NMSU confirmed to ABC-7 that Mike Peake, a junior forward for the New Mexico State basketball team, was involved and injured in the shooting. UPDATE: The bus carrying the NMSU basketball team was pulled over by New Mexico State Police on their way home from Albuquerque after their matchup with rival New Mexico was postponed following a deadly shooting on the Lobo's campus.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

NMSU Men’s Basketball game canceled following shooting at UNM

UPDATE: The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that a New Mexico State basketball player may have been involved in the homicide on the University of New Mexico's campus early this morning. The report says the player is not the deceased 19-year-old. ABC-7 is trying to confirm who the player is and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

UTEP dominate in 40-6 victory over Florida International

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP Miners are one step closer to becoming bowl eligible. Saturday afternoon at the Sun Bowl, the Miners dominated the Florida International Panthers by a final score of 40-6. It was a win UTEP needed to have as they need to win their final two...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso District Attorney faces upcoming suspension hearing in December

EL PASO, Texas -- A visiting judge presiding over the removal case of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has set a hearing for mid-December that will decide whether or not Rosales will be suspended pending a jury trial. Judge Tryon D. Lewis, visiting from Odessa, scheduled the hearing for...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance. El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crimes against persons investigate assault in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night. It happened on the 8700 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso. No other information has been released at this time. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery

EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809. El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures. Loop 375 Widening...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Possible chance of snow mixed with rain this weekend

EL PASO, Texas- Winter has hit the Borderland. Saturday evening starting around 11 PM the El Paso area should start to see precipitation till around 5 AM Sunday morning. It looks like a 30% chance of rain mixed with snow. If snow does land in the lowland areas it should...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warmer each day and a look at Thanksgiving

Happy Sunday! It was a cold morning and still is a cold day. As of 5PM we had only reached 48 degrees in El Paso, which makes it the coldest day so far this season! For all of you who are not big fans of the cold (like me), just hold on...warmer temps are on the way starting with tomorrow. For tomorrow, we are looking at highs in the mid 50s, for Tuesday, highs in the low 60s, and for Wednesday, mid 60s.
EL PASO, TX

