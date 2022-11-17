ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nets' Kyrie Irving Set to Return on Sunday - NBA Tracker

By All Knicks Staff
All Knicks
All Knicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVx4T_0jEwW2x300

The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...

NOV 17 KYRIE IRVING SET FOR SUNDAY RETURN

Per Shams Charania , Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will be cleared to return for the team's Sunday contest against Memphis. That game will the Nets' return to Barclays Center after a four-game road trip, which concludes on Friday in Portland (10 p.m. ET, YES).

Irving last played on Nov. 1 before being suspended for failing to properly address his apparent promotion of a film containing antisemitic propaganda. The mandated absence was said to last a minimum of five games. If he indeed returns on Sunday, Irving will have eight, including the Nets' 112-85 win over the Knicks last week. Brooklyn has gone 4-3 in his absence.

NOV 15 BANE'S CAREER-BEST START HALTED BY INJURY

Desmond Bane, the Memphis Grizzlies' breakout shooter, will miss two-to-three weeks with a right big toe sprain, the team announced. Bane has established himself as one of the Association's most prominent threats from deep in the early going, finishing second in three-point success rate at .436 last season. He has expanded his scoring prowess to new heights this season, averaging 24.7 points per game (15th on the current ledger). The injury was said to occur during the Grizzlies' Friday win over the Washington Wizards.

Bane put up 16 points in the Grizzlies' Oct. 16 showdown against the Knicks, the first game of the season for both teams. Time will tell if he's ready to return by the time the Madison Square Garden rematch arrives on Nov. 27.

NOV 14 CURRY, EMBIID EARN POTW AWARDS

At the end of the fourth week of NBA action, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry averaged 38 points in the last week en route to the West's honor, continuing a torrid shooting pace. In the East, Embiid put in what's sure to stand as one of the most dominating performances of the year on Sunday, scoring a jaw-dropping 59 points to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a win over Utah.

The Knicks will face Curry and the Warriors on Friday night in the third game of a five-contest trip against Western Conference competition.

NOV 13 KYRIE'S GOT SOME WORK TO DO

The New York Knicks ' rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.

According to Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like it could still be a while before Irving returns, but that might be a bad thing for Brooklyn based on how it has played with his distractions being gone.

"He still has work to do," Tsai told the New York Post . "He has to show people he's sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

NOV 11 BARRETT, BRUNSON LEAD KNICKS PAST PISTONS

The Knicks climbed back to .500 on Friday night as they defeated the Pistons at Madison Square Garden, 121-112. RJ Barrett led the way with 30 points on 10-17 shooting from the field, and Jalen Brunson poured in 26 on 8-16 shooting to go with seven assists.

New York has been inconsistent at times this season, but when the team is clicking, it looks really good and shows potential for what could come down the line when and if a superstar is acquired via trade. After seeing how hot the Cleveland Cavaliers have started out, perhaps the Knicks wish they would've gotten Donovan Mitchell when they had the opportunity.

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
sheenmagazine.com

Kyrie Irving Donates $50,000 to Shanquella Robinson’s GoFundMe

You may have seen the recent hashtags, #justiceforquella. Sadly, that pertains to the story of Shanquella Robinson whose life was taken during a trip in Cabo, Mexico. Robinson while on a group trip was alleged to have passed away from alcohol poisoning however, an autopsy revealed injuries to her back and spinal cord. Later, a video surfaced of Shanquella being attacked while clearly inebriated.
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly interested in controversial free agent

The Los Angeles Lakers may be pulling out all the stops as they desperately try to upgrade their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers are among several NBA teams who are monitoring the situation of Charlotte Hornets restricted agent forward Miles Bridges. Charania also names the Detroit Pistons as being in the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke basketball forward sinks father's squad

From the looks of the replay and given the circumstances, Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin must have been holding back a proud smile when his son, Duke basketball product AJ Griffin, hit the game-winner for the Atlanta Hawks (10-6) in their 124-122 home overtime victory over the Raptors (9-8) on Saturday night.
DURHAM, NC
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
491
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy