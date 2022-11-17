ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner transferred to Russian penal colony

By Olafimihan Oshin
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been transferred to a Russian penal colony after her appeal against a drug conviction was rejected last month, he attorneys and agent said Thursday.

“We can confirm that Brittney began serving her sentence at IK-2 in Mordovia. We visited her early this week,” Griner’s attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in a statement.

“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment. Considering that this is a very challenging period for her, there will be no further comments from us.”

Female Penal Colony IK-2 is located in in the town of Yavas in the Mordovia region, about 300 mile from Moscow, where Griner was arrested and convicted.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been detained in Moscow since February, following her arrest at an airport in the capital for possessing cannabis vaping cartridges, just days after the Kremlin began its war in Ukraine.

In a separate statement, Griner’s agent Lindsay Colas thanked the Biden administration and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson for their help and support throughout the ordeal.

“Despite the fact she is alone and now nearing her ninth month in detention separated from her loved ones, she is trying to stay strong,” Colas said of Griner.

A Russian regional court in October denied Griner’s appeal to reduce or throw out her initial nine-year sentence, but lowered the athlete’s sentence to eight years, factoring in the time she served in pre-trial detention.

In recent months, the Biden administration has made Griner’s case — along with that of detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whalen — one of its top priorities, saying that both individuals are wrongfully detained in the country.

Comments / 18

BOB
3d ago

The games they play….The self admitted guilty American hating self entitled ignorant arrogant violent superstar doper role model is exactly where she belongs. Keep her! We’ll keep Viktor and the world will be a safer place!

Reply(3)
6
iAmerican
3d ago

O say can you see, by the dawn's early light,What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming, Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight, O'er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming?And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air,Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there; O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

Reply(1)
4
Savannah Soliz
3d ago

I'm tired of hearing about her being illegally detained. Apparently she's in their prison for drugs. She's pled guilty she's doing her time. Stop with the ridiculous headlines unlawfully detained!!! Stop insulting our intelligence

Reply
2
