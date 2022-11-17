Read full article on original website
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
I’m A Fashion Writer & If You Don’t Shop The SSENSE Black Friday Sale You’ll Regret It Forever
I’m guilty of having an unrealistic holiday wishlist. When I spend all day writing about fashion trends, watching styling videos on TikTok and scrolling through my curated Instagram explore page, I end up with a long list of “wants” (and quite a few “needs” too). I truly believe that my unrealistic holiday wishlist is perfect, the only issue is the price tag attached to it—I can’t help but fall in love with designer items! Luckily, I can always count on SSENSE to slide in with the best designer sale. I’m warning you in advance, only scroll through the SSENSE Black...
Disney seeks old magic in return of ex-CEO
In a dramatic twist worthy of a "Star Wars" spin-off, Disney ditched CEO Bob Chapek and brought back Bob Iger, Hollywood's most respected executive, who faces a huge challenge to revive the Magic Kingdom. And even under the hugely respected Iger, Disney will face pressure from activist investors looking for quick results.
This Woman Started A Viral Cooking Community Called "Subtle Asian Baking," And It's A Delicious Intro Into The Culture
Making the world a lovelier place one mooncake at a time. 🥮🌸🍰
Relationship expert shares 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner
A relationship expert has revealed the 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner in a healthy relationship. You can see what they are here:. Lauren Consul, 34, has shared a list of 10 things you know about your significant other - ranging from the smaller things - such as how they like their eggs cooked - to the bigger ones - like what their biggest stresses in life are.
