I’m guilty of having an unrealistic holiday wishlist. When I spend all day writing about fashion trends, watching styling videos on TikTok and scrolling through my curated Instagram explore page, I end up with a long list of “wants” (and quite a few “needs” too). I truly believe that my unrealistic holiday wishlist is perfect, the only issue is the price tag attached to it—I can’t help but fall in love with designer items! Luckily, I can always count on SSENSE to slide in with the best designer sale. I’m warning you in advance, only scroll through the SSENSE Black...

11 MINUTES AGO