Grab your coffee cups, people! The bestselling Bodum 34 Ounce Pour Over Coffee Maker is on sale right now on Amazon for $18.50, a 38% discount from its usual $30 price tag. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

15 MINUTES AGO