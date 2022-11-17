ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville Co. missing woman has been located

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, Zandra King has been located. Zandra King, 74, was last seen on November 1 at Highway 414 in Travelers Rest. King was wearing a white bath robe. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 140 pounds King was last seen driving a […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Dozens come out for Spartanburg’s Homeless Awareness Vigil

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens came out to a downtown Spartanburg park Thursday night to help raise awareness for those facing homelessness. There was free food, music, drinks, testimonies shared. Blankets, clothes and hygiene kits were also given out to anyone who may have needed them. More than 40 names were read at the vigil, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
mytjnow.com

Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway

On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday. Deputies say family members reported that 28-year-old Kenneth Ray Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 entering the woods on foot in the Ridge Road/Rush Road area in Hodges.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
GREENVILLE, SC

