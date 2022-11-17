Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
FOX Carolina
Country superstar Kenny Chesney to stop in Greenville on ‘I Go Back 2023 Tour’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to tour and making a stop in Greenville. The 21-date I Go Back 2023 Tour will criss-cross the country and stop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27. I Go Back 2023 is set to focus on the...
Pedestrian dead in Greenville Co. wreck
The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced Sunday morning that a pedestrian was hit and killed in Greenville County.
Greenville Co. missing woman has been located
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, Zandra King has been located. Zandra King, 74, was last seen on November 1 at Highway 414 in Travelers Rest. King was wearing a white bath robe. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 140 pounds King was last seen driving a […]
2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Department, two people were found dead on Jones Street in Anderson Sunday morning, with a third person taken to the hospital who is now in stable condition.
Man dead in Greenville Co. hit-and-run
A man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
CEO of Greenville Memorial Hospital talks about living five years with pancreatic cancer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday is World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day. One Greenville CEO explains how he has survived five years with the illness. Jim Agnew has been the CEO of Greenville Memorial Hospital with Prisma Health for three years. He works long workdays, but loves what he does.
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Humane Society asks community to help keep doors open
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is asking for community help in order to keep the shelter open. According to LCHS, they are facing the possibility of closing their doors in January 2023 if they do not secure enough funds. They provided a list of...
Missing Greenville Co. girl found
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a girl is missing in Greenville County.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner to be hosted in Greer
There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.
Greenville accepting canned food for reduced parking ticket fees
Greenville Parking Services said starting Monday, 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 dollars off any parking citation given out by the city.
FOX Carolina
Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
Dozens come out for Spartanburg’s Homeless Awareness Vigil
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens came out to a downtown Spartanburg park Thursday night to help raise awareness for those facing homelessness. There was free food, music, drinks, testimonies shared. Blankets, clothes and hygiene kits were also given out to anyone who may have needed them. More than 40 names were read at the vigil, […]
South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and another is in the hospital following a crash Friday evening in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
mytjnow.com
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway
On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday. Deputies say family members reported that 28-year-old Kenneth Ray Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 entering the woods on foot in the Ridge Road/Rush Road area in Hodges.
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
